WITCHES, BITCHES, AND DIVAS! Comes to The Green Room 42

Performer and creator Christina Pecce teams up with music director/pianist Matthew Stephens and Birdland's Steve Doyle on the bass and Daniel Glass on the drums to celebrate Witches, Bitches, and Divas! WBD has seen on the stages of Feinstein's/54 Below in NYC, A.R.T.'s OBERON in Boston, and The Den Theatre in Chicago among others.

Songs from your favorite standards, musicals, and operas are given a fresh spin to keep you enchanted and bewildered. This is a night of cross-over comedy you do NOT want to miss. Celebrate iconic roles, both onstage and off, but beware...this program is sure to put a spell on you!THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Funky New Cabaret Club, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42.

Tickets $20-$50

https://ci.ovationtix.com/34878/production/1008707?performanceId=1039831





