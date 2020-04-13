Violet Chachki Announces Rescheduled Tour Dates

International drag performer and global fashion icon Violet Chachki has announced rescheduled spring and summer dates for her A Lot More Me North American Tour. It will now start in September and run through February 2021.

Violet shares, "I was looking forward to performing for all of my fans in North America this month. I believe it's in everyone's best interest to postpone the tour and hope you will still join us for the 'A Lot More Me' re-scheduled dates. Thank you for your support and patience during this difficult time. Stay safe."

The multi-talented entertainer will perform a spectacle of all things Violet-part drag, part fashion, part burlesque, and part circus stunts. The A Lot More Me tour is now slated to kick off in Los Angeles on September 21 at The Belasco and wrap up in New York City on Feb 7, 2021 at Webster Hall. The rescheduled tour excludes originally planned performances in El Cajon, Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin and New Orleans. Refund policies will vary by location and through the ticket provider. We suggest contacting the provider for instructions. Stay tuned for more udpates and visit VioletChachki.com for the latest information.

2020 Rescheduled Dates:

Sep 21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

Sep 24 - San Francisco, CA @1015 Folsom

Sep 25 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

Sep 27 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

Sep 28 - Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

Sep 30 - Victoria, BC @ Royal Theatre

Oct 01 - Edmonton, AB @ Union Hall

Oct 04 - Calgary, AB @ Palace Theatre

Oct 06 - Winnipeg, MB @ Club Regent

2021 Rescheduled Dates:

Jan 27 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

Jan 30 - Hanover, MD @ Live! Casino

Jan 31 - Montreal, QB @ L'Olympia

Feb 02 - Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Feb 04 - Detroit, MI @ MotorCity Casino

Feb 07 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Violet Chachki has built a digital following of over 2.5 million including an Instagram and recently launched YouTube channel chronicling her eccentric fashion and beauty looks, and witty commentary of iconic moments in fashion

For more info, please visit: Website





