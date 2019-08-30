VIDEO: Kara Lindsay, Ilana Levine, & More In CHANGEMAKERS: A CELEBRATION OF WOMEN AND STATERAARTS CONCERT

Beautiful's Kara Lindsay, Little Known Fact's Ilana Levine, and more came out to support "Changemakers: A Celebration of Women and StateraArts" at The Green Room 42 on August 22. The concert was part of the ongoing fundraiser for StateraArts, a national volunteer organization working to bring women into full and equal participation in the arts.

Watch clips from the performances below:

The evening, hosted by Orange Is the New Black's Dale Soules (Hands on A Hardbody), also featured Amanda Green (Kiss Me, Kate, Hands on a Hardbody), Lianah Sta. Ana (Miss Saigon), Rosa Avila (Summer), Gina Naomi Baez (She's Gotta Have It), Alison Lea Bender (We So Hapa), Emily Borromeo (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Galway Girls (Meredith Beck, Janice Landry, Caitlin McKechney), Rachel Spencer Hewitt (King Charles III), Ashley Ruth Jones (Annie), Liisi LaFontaine (Dreamgirls), Jennifer Lorae (Hard Times), Andrea Prestinario (Side Show), Kristine Reese (Finding Neverland), Hannah Rose (Olay Live!), America's Sweethearts (Carly Kincannon, Amanda Lea LaVergne, Annemarie Rosano, Sarah Stevens), and Aurelia Williams (Once On This Island).

Mara Jill Herman directed and produced the event, and Julianne B. Merrill provided music direction. Photography by Shani Hadjian, Videography by Katy Beth Barber, and Graphic Design by Brittney Keim.

Venmo donations are welcome through September 1, 2019, @changemakersbenefit. Other donation options and inquiries may be directed to mara@marajillherman.com.





