Upcoming PIANO BAR LIVE! to Feature Sharon McNight, Danny Bacher and Jon Bronston

Tune in this Tuesday, October 20th at 7:15 pm ET.

Featuring new performers with every show, the weekly, award-winning Piano Bar Live! (PBL!) streams this Tuesday, October 20th at 7:15 pm ET, with host Scott Barbarino. PBL! is continuing the long-established tradition of the piano bar-that special place where we can gather, entertain, support and create, as we connect with live music. Best of all, PBL! is the the unique chance to see veteran performers pass the torch to the next generation of blossoming young talent. The line-up always features a mix of veteran and rising star performers from the world of piano bars, cabaret and Broadway.

This week's guests are Danny Bacher, John Bronston, Kim Rachelle Harris, John Hebert, Sharon McNight and Warren Schein, plus Mystery Guests and MORE!

Join them this TUESDAY, October 20th at 7:15 pm ET at www.facebook.com/PianoBarLive, on BroadwayOnDemand.com or on YouTube @PianoBarLive

Danny Bacher is an award-winning singer, saxophonist, songwriter and entertainer. He's not only a master of the demanding soprano sax, but combines this virtuosity with a talent for comedy and narrative storytelling. Cut from the cloth as the greats Louis Prima and Mel Torme, Bacher swings, scats and sings, earning praise from Stephen Holden of The New York Times, who said of Bacher, "he's a prodigiously talented musical preservationist," who knows that "the secret of serious fun is not to take it too seriously." In addition to jazz and cabaret, Bacher has also worked as an actor, comedian and writer, touring internationally with his original works.He has released two studio albums as a leader, Swing That Music! and Still Happy on the Whaling City Sound label. He is also a recent recipient of the Margaret Whiting Award for burgeoning talent.

John Bronston travels throughout North America as an actor/musician, piano bar entertainer and conductor (including the National Tour of Hair) and is currently the musical director of Bounce: the Basketball Opera. His musical Fairy Tale ran at the 14th Street Theatre after a developmental production at NYMF. He has worked at The Duplex, Stonewall Inn and Don't Tell Mama, and currently works Saturday nights at Brandy's Piano Bar.

Kim Rachelle Harris has played the role of Rosemary Clooney in four different regional productions of Tenderly: The Rosemary Clooney Musical. A Tennessee native, she also sang for years with the Manhattan-based bluegrass band, The NYCity Slickers. Off Broadway: Room Service(Christine Marlowe), Regional: 42nd Street (Dorothy Brock), Oliver! (Nancy), Annie Get Your Gun (Annie Oakley), Working (Woman #3) and The Spitfire Grill(Effie).

John F. Hebert's early work as an actor includes National Tours of AGYG and George M! as George M. Cohan. In 2010 he turned his focus to learning the electric bass touring the US with Stephie Coplan & The Pedestrians, while their single JERK hit #14 on the alt-rock charts. Three years later he picked up the double bass to tour Europe with rockabilly band Jumbo Brown. Since 2016 Hebert has been studying privately at the Joe Solomon Jazz Improvisation Workshop. Currently, his short film O'er The Water is making the film festival circuit and has been nominated four times for Best Pilot/Web Series.

Sharon McNight made her Broadway debut in 1989 in Starmites, creating the role of Diva. She received a Tony award nomination as Best Leading Actress in a Musical for her performance, and is the recipient of the Theatre Worlds Award for Outstanding Broadway Debut. The singer/comedienne's regional credits include Amanda McBroom's Heartbeats at The Pasadena Playhouse, and an award winning Dolly in Hello, Dolly! at the Peninsula Civic Light Opera (a role she repeated in her hometown, Modesto). Sharon was Sister Hubert in Nunsense in Los Angeles and San Francisco, where she received the Bay Area Critics Circle award for Best Performance in a Musical. Well-known to cabaret audiences, McNight has been a master teacher at the Eugene O'Neill Center and on the faculty of the Cabaret Conference at Yale University. She was chosen as one of the 50 most influential people in cabaret for 2010. She has won six San Francisco Cabaret Gold awards, three Cable Car awards, a MAC award, a Bistro award, and received a Nightlife award from New York's critics for her Best Musical Comedy show, Ladies, Compose Yourselves!

Warren Schein has been entertaining audiences on stages throughout the tri-state area and in L.A. for more than two decades. He has played leading roles in many stock and Off-Broadway productions and has been touring the cabaret and condo circuit both in the tri-state area and Florida. His one-man show, Remembering Mel: A Musical Tribute To Mel Tormé, was presented to sold-out houses at cabarets including Metropolitan Room, The Iguana and the Laurie Beechman Theatre. His new show, Spend An Evening with Mr. Saturday Night, is a medley of timeless music and comedy, which brings together a selection of the best of pop and Broadway, with modern arrangements and classic jokes from the "Golden Age" of comedy, which audiences, young and old, can appreciate.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You