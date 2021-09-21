Unauthorized TV Show Parody THE SIMSINZ Returns to Caveat This Friday

The 2019 cult hit finally returns! America's favorite yellow family goes rogue in THE SIMSINZ, an unauthorized parody extravaganza that blends your favorite Springfield citizens with unforgettable pop culture and Broadway moments. When Marge starts huffing household cleaning products she envisions a very different -- and very gay -- version of Springfield. "A fun night for sure... fresh and exciting," exclaimed Instinct Magazine. "One of the zaniest, most gonzo drag shows in recent memory," raved Thotyssey.

Drag performer, 2019 MAC Award nominee, and reigning Miss Stonewall CISSY WALKEN stars as Marge, joined by Coco Taylor (host of Members Only Boylesque), Aria Derci, Pussy Willow and Andy Starling as a bevy of characters. This all-star team of New York drag performers explore a TV classic through queer themes with an extra helping of laughs and love.

THE SIMSINZ runs Friday, September 24 at 10 PM at Caveat. General admission tickets are $22 in advance / $25 at the door. VIP tickets that include reserved seating and a post-show meet-and-greet are $35 in advance / $40 at the door. There is no drink minimum at this venue. Tickets may be purchased at www.caveat.nyc. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street between Houston and Stanton Streets on the Lower East Side -- accessible from the F/J/M/Z trains at Delancey-Essex.

All talent and all audience members must be fully vaccinated for Covid 19 to attend. Audience members must show at the door a CDC card or Excelsior Pass (NY State vaccine proof). Phone photos of the CDC card will be accepted.

As a Jersey girl who's never done drag in New Jersey, CISSY WALKEN is a singing, cooking drag queen comedian working throughout New York City. On the competition circuit, she was a finalist at Drag Wars All Stars, Iconic, Mama's Next Big Act, The Next Ice Palace Princess and Polish The Queen. Best known as Miss Stonewall 2019, Miss Walken is known for celebrity impersonations which include her award-winning Amy Winehouse, Marge Simpson and Teresa Guidice. Cissy is also a regular cast member at Wepa Wednesdays in Williamsburg. She holds a BA in Musical Theatre Performance from Marymount Manhattan College. Her Laurie Beechman Theater premiere in 2019, Amy Winehouse: Back To Life, earned a MAC Award nomination for Best Debut.