Two Rock Bands Featuring Lauren Worsham, John Gallagher Jr. and Libby Winters are Coming to Mercury Lounge

Two rock bands featuring stage stars - Sky-Pony led by Lauren Worsham (Tony nominee, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder) - and Lakes with Libby Winters (American Idiot, Oliver Kitteridge) and John Gallagher Jr. (Tony Award winner for Spring Awakening, HBO's Newsroom and 10 Cloverfield Lane) will join forces at NYC's Mercury Lounge on 3/8.



Sky-Pony, a Brooklyn-based band, is led by the husband-and-wife team of Lauren Worsham and Tony nominated writer Kyle Jarrow (bookwriter of Broadway's SpongeBob SquarePants, also creator of the CW television series Valor). They're known for lushly-orchestrated, darkly ironic songs and shows which blur the lines between rock concert and theater. More info at http://www.sky-pony.com.



LAKES is a grunge-rock outfit led by John Gallagher Jr (Spring Awakening, Newsroom) and Libby Winters (American Idiot). Hooky melodies and pretty vocals over loud, fuzzy guitars give their songs a 90's grunge vibe through the lens of a teenage girl in her bedroom.

Information

Date: Sunday March 8 EARLY SHOW, doors 5:30, Lakes 6pm, Sky-Pony 7pm

Location: Mercury Lounge, 218 E Houston Street, NYC

Tickets: $12 at http://www.mercuryeastpresents.com/mercurylounge/EventDetail?tmeventid=1889789&offerid=0





