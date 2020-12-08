Tune in to HOLIDAY HITS: A VIRTUAL HOLIDAY SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Tune in for Holiday Hits: A Virtual Holiday Show taking place on Saturday, December 19th at 7pm EST.

The virtual event will Feature the talents of Kaitlin Harbin, Austin Rubinoski, Anthony Montgomery, Maecy Richardson, Kyra Lynn Burke, Edwina Luokkala-Burckhardt, Tara Waters, Taylor Puc and Sal Rocha! **With special guests: Kaitlin Branham & Archie Parker. This will be a Free Facebook Livestream and Youtube event.

For more information please visit:

https://www.facebook.com/groups/1256026948099237

