Trans Voices Cabaret Presents LIVE IN ANARCHY Featuring Donnie Cianciotto, Milo Jordan, Nikki Knupp and More

LIVE IN ANARCHY will take place on Saturday, October 10th at 2pm EST.

NYC's premiere cabaret featuring trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming performers is excited to present their second all live-stream event, Trans Voices Cabaret - Live In Anarchy on Saturday, October 10th at 2pm EST. Cast members will perform in a private outdoor location following strict social-distancing and COVID19 safety protocol. The entire performance will be broadcast live as it happens over the Trans Voices Cabaret YouTube page, and the performance will remain available so anyone who is unable to tune in at 2pm EST will be able to watch at their convenience.

Trans Voices Cabaret's second virtual show will feature music from Broadway musicals, original songs, and well-loved standards. Returning cast members Donnie Cianciotto, Milo Jordan, Nikki Knupp, and J Riley Jr. will be joined by first-time TVC performer Bailey C. Elis. Cianciotto will emcee the afternoon, and Anessa Marie returns as Musical Director.

"We're excited to partner with Emily Monus Events in order to bring this live-broadcast to fruition," says Cianciotto. "Our first livestream performance in September was a success, and Emily Monus Events is continuing to help Trans Voices Cabaret jump into the world of virtual performance where you can watch the show as it happens and even interact with the entertainers through comments online." Emily Monus Events is based out of New York City and specializes in LGBTQ+ and Vegan wedding coordination.

Trans Voices Cabaret is dedicated to raising the visibility of TGNC entertainers in the musical theater community, and has featured over 50 performers since it's first show in November of 2017. Some of the cast's combined performance credits include The Public Theater, Steppenwolf, 54 Below, Carnegie Hall, The Laurie Beechman Theater, Joe's Pub, Lincoln Center, and Birdland, as well as film and television. Trans Voices Cabaret also has branches in Chicago and London.

Tickets are available in different increments; each increment provides you with the link to the event. There is the standard $15 ticket, a $35 Patron of the Arts ticket, and a $100 Supporter of the Artists ticket. Patrons are encouraged to purchase a ticket they can comfortably afford, and a pay-what-you-can option is also available. Proceeds go directly to the trans, nonbinary, and gender non-conforming artists and entertainers. Tickets are available through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tvc-live-in-anarchy-tickets-123207072671.

For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, please visit a??www.transvoicescabaret.com or @transvoicescabaret on Instagram, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com. For more information on Emily Monus Events please visit www.emilymonusevents.com, or @emeventsjc on Instagram.

BIOS

Donnie Cianciotto (he/them) is a transmasculine performer, director, writer, and the creator of Trans Voices Cabaret. He attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy, and made his off-Broadway debut in Southern Comfort at The Public Theater. He is active in the cabaret scene having performed at 54 Below, The Cutting Room, The Town Hall, Birdland, Le Poisson Rouge, and The Duplex. He appears in Broadway For Orlando's What The World Needs Now music video, and has been featured in videos for NowThis, VICE News, and BuzzFeed. He is the subject of an Emmy award-winning documentary short about his experiences as a transgender man; the film is being released as a feature length in 2020 by director Ania Augustowska. Follow him on Instagram @thedonniecianciotto. www.donniecianciotto.wixsite.com/actor

BAILEY C. ELIS (he/they) graduated in 2019 with a BFA in Theatre Arts. His previous credits include Merchant of Venice (Lorenzo), Spring Awakening (ensemble, Hanschen u/s) A Midsummer Night's Dream (Starveling) and Dog Sees God (Matt). Film credits include Shakespeare's Sh*tstorm (VIP Party Animal) and Taquitos (short film; lead). He has appeared in several cabarets, including Seth Bisen-Hersh's Showcase and GeekLifeRules' Cosplay Cabaret as Black Widow and the Tenth Doctor.

MILO JORDAN (he/him) is thrilled to be coming out of his apartment and doing just fine as a performer with Trans Voices Cabaret! Previously seen in such classics as "Prudence" in Nutritional Yeast and "Vampire Potter" in My Immortal: a DRAMATIK Reading, Milo also professionally dopplegangers "Aiden Abett" from America's Favorite All-Boy Band. When not on stage, he can be found in his recurring role of "That Guy With All The Dogs" in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. [Exit, stage left, pursued by six dogs.]

NIKKI KNUPP (he/they) is a triple taurus triple threat originally from LA. Since moving to NY a year and a half ago, he's had the pleasure to work alongside some trans artist role models such as Sis Khalil, Shakina Nayfack, L Morgan Lee, Vico Ortiz, and Kit Yan. Nikki's more recent credits include the opening ceremony for Open Jar Studios with Joshua Henry, MISS STEP by Kit Yan and Melissa Li, S.T.A.R. Sex Education Theater for Social Change, and the virtual production of Our Offering. They're a part of Ring of Keys and The Commons LA and are currently working with RAD Records to create their first original album that will follow their journey transitioning on testosterone. Feel free to keep up with his upcoming projects and performances via nikkiknupp.com or Instagram @thatpeppypal!

Anessa Marie (she/her) is a composer/lyricist, music director, pianist, orchestrator, actress, and singer based in New York City. Her original musicals currently in development include A Glimpse of the Rainbow (book, music, and lyrics), Come From Terminal C (book and lyrics by Charles Baran, music by Anessa Marie), The Imperfect Hour (book by Michael Stang, lyrics by Kim Hawkey and Anessa Marie, music by Assaf Gleizner and Anessa Marie), and City of Runaways, a song cycle based on the lives of New Yorkers. Anessa works as a music director in the theatre community of New York City. NYC credits include City of Light (directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman as part of SHENYC Summer Theatre Festival), Lysistrata Jones (Ophelia Theatre Group), An Intolerant Vaudeville (The Secret Theatre). Off-broadway credits include Frankenstein, Fancy Nancy Splendiferous Christmas, Stinky Kids the musical, The Bully, and Twinkle Tames A Dragon. Regional Credits include: The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Parade, Fiddler on the Roof, 42nd Street, West Side Story, The Last Five Years, Songs for a New World, The Wild Party (Lippa), Sweet Charity, La Cage Aux Folles, and Ragtime. Anessa has also served as music director for various cabaret shows, and has graced the stage at Carnegie Hall, Feinstein's/54 Below, Green Room 42, and The Duplex, among countless others. Anessa's debut album will be released in early 2019. Anessa teaches private voice and piano lessons out of her studio in Astoria, Queens. She also is sought after as an audition coach, helping students develop confidence in their audition book. Anessa plays various auditions throughout New York City, and works closely with Theatre Resources Unlimited helping to develop new work. Available for commissioned work, Anessa specializes in composition for musical theatre, along with arrangements and orchestrations for all genres.

J RILEY JR. is a gender non-conforming actor, singer, dancer, writer, who is just trying to figure it out. J received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Columbia College Chicago. A few of J's credits include: Trevor: the Musical (Writer's Theatre), The Scottsboro Boys (Porchlight), and Madagascar (Marriott Theatre). J likes to spend their free time reading about race, class, and gender, thrifting, and writing poetry.

###

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You