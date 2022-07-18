Tony Winner Judy Kaye to Join Travis Moser For Judy Collins Tribute At City Winery

NYC based cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser will make his City Winery New York debut with Someday Soon: The Songs of Judy Collins. Travis, along with musical director Drew Wutke, perform brand new arrangements of some of folk and pop icon Judy Collins' most loved songs, such as "Someday Soon," "Both Sides Now," "Mountain Girl," "Who Knows Where the Time Goes" and many more.

The concert will take place on Monday Aug 22 2022.

Joining Travis will be 2-time Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Judy Kaye (Phantom of the Opera, Ragtime, Mamma Mia!, Nice Work If You Can Get It, Diana - The Musical on Broadway and Netflix) to pay tribute to Stephen Sondheim and his musical connection with Judy Collins. This connection started with Ms. Collins' Grammy Award-winning performance of "Send in the Clowns" and was most recently realized on her "A Love Letter to Stephen Sondheim" album PBS special. This will be Judy Kaye's first NYC concert appearance in several years. Don't miss what is sure to be a very special night! Pre-sale tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 9th and the general sale begins on Friday, March 11th. Tickets are available at www.CityWinery.com!

More About Travis Moser

Described by BroadwayWorld.com as a "gifted storyteller as well as an excellent vocalist," cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis previously played sold out engagements and guest appearances at Feinstein's/54Below, The Green Room 42, Joe's Pub at the Public Theater, Birdland, Highline Ballroom, Brooklyn Bowl and many other venues in NYC and across the country. His most recent solo EP with pianist Drew Wutke, So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions, and won the BroadwayWorld Cabaret Award for Best Recording (Independent). All of his recordings are available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon.com and everywhere music is streamed/sold. For more information on Travis, check out www.TravisMoser.com!

More About Judy Kaye

Judy Kaye, who most recently portrayed the role of Queen Elizabeth in Diana - The Musical on Broadway and on Netflix, received the 2012 Tony Award, her second, (the first in 1988 as Carlotta in The Phantom of the Opera) as well as the Drama Desk, and the Outer Critics Circle Awards for her work as the high-flying Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It. She was also nominated for Mamma Mia! and Souvenir. Ms. Kaye came to prominence playing Lily Garland in the original production of On The 20th Century. She twice received the Theater LA Ovation Award for her work in Ragtime and as the melodically challenged Florence Foster Jenkins in Souvenir. In a career spanning 5 decades, she has played theaters and concert halls across America and Europe in roles as diverse as Lucy Van Pelt, Rizzo, Maria Von Trapp, Emma Goldman, Mrs. Lovett, and Grandma Kurnitz in Lost in Yonkers. Her recent Broadway appearances include roles in Cinderella, Wicked and Anastasia. She played Eurydice in Orpheus In The Underworld, Musetta in La Boheme, and Lucy Lockett in The Beggar's Opera at The Santa Fe Opera. She has sung with symphony orchestras throughout the US and Europe, and twice at the White House. Ms. Kaye has many recordings and is the voice of Kinsey Millhone in the Sue Grafton Alphabet Mystery Series for Random House Audio.