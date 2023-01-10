Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Tom McGuire Brings A BRONX ACCENT FROM BRUSSELS To The Laurie Beechman Theatre, January 20- 21

The show is a new tribute to the Frank Sinatra songbook, showcasing some of Ol' Blue Eyes most popular songs, including "That's Life," "Come Fly with Me," and more.

Jan. 10, 2023  

Bronx born, but Brussels based jazz crooner Tom McGuire is presenting two special New York City performances of A Bronx Accent from Brussels to the Laurie Beechman Theatre on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21, both at 7:00 PM. The show features musical direction by Latin-Grammy award-winning pianist Baden Goyo, with his quartet.

The show is a new tribute to the Frank Sinatra songbook, showcasing some of Ol' Blue Eyes most popular songs, including "That's Life," "Come Fly with Me," "You Make Me Feel So Young," "My Way" and more, plus a few gems of world jazz in both French and Italian-combined with McGuire's worldly sense of humor. And even though McGuire has lived in cosmopolitan Brussels for several decades, he retains his accent from growing up in the Bronx in the 1950s and 60s.

Says McGuire. "Later in life, I've spent 45 years living in five different countries in Europe, while every day speaking with my Bronx accent and wearing it as a badge of honor!"




