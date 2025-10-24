Tina DeVaron Celebrates 20 Years Helming Madeline's Tea Party At The Carlyle

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tina deVaron is celebrating 20 years helming Madeline's Tea Party at The Carlyle's famed Bemelmans Bar.

For two decades, the beloved Madeline books have been brought to life by veteran musician/storyteller Tina deVaron, who plays the piano, sings, and inspires children to sing along. The treasured New York tradition is held on weekends in November and December. Bemelmans Bar houses the only surviving public work of Ludwig Bemelmans, the author and illustrator of the Madeline storybook series.

Surrounded by the whimsical, jaw-dropping murals by Ludwig Bemelmans, deVaron takes children on a musical journey led by them. From “Doe a Deer” to the opener from Hamilton, from “Let it Go” to “Hot to Go,” kids gather at the Steinway, give their favorite suggestions, and memories are made. This year, for sure there will be K-Pop Demon Hunters! There's an all-you-can-eat brunch buffet, and in the midst of all the fun, kids enjoy Madeline cupcakes, Shirley Temples, and snuggles with family on the cozy Bemelmans banquettes.

Tina deVaron is a jazz pianist, singer, and songwriter who began her career playing Cole Porter's piano at the Waldorf five nights a week for many years, plus other long-running stints at the Peninsula and Marriott Marquis. As a songwriter, she has charted her tunes on Billboard with several artists, while releasing four singer/songwriter albums of original songs about motherhood. With dramatist Kate Mulley, she is co-writing the original musical Female Complaints. Tina raised two children in NYC with her husband, renowned children's novelist Peter Lerangis.

Madeline's Tea Party takes place every Saturday and Sunday from November 1-December 21, 2025 at 9:45AM and 12PM at Bemelmans Bar located at The Carlyle (35 East 76th St.) in New York City. For reservations, click here, or call The Carlyle at (212) 570-7132.

