Therese Lee's RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET to Return to Don't Tell Mama in October

Therese Lee will return to New York for an encore performance of RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET which received the 2023 Bistro Award for Outstanding Autobiographical Show. The show recalls her days in Los Angeles as an entertainment reporter too broke to own a car, and shares what her interactions with some of Hollywood's biggest stars during that time did to change her life forever.

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET includes an eclectic set of songs from such songwriters as Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Cy Coleman, Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, Patty Griffin, John Prine and more. The show returns to New York after its premiere at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s and NYC debut at the Triad Theater.

Music Director Doug Peck is a Los Angeles based musician and educator. He has appeared in concert with artists like Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Michelle Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Jessie Mueller, Shemekia Copeland, John Prine, Matthew Polenzani, Kristin Chenoweth, André DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ernestine Jackson, among many others. The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director, recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree. He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown and Josephine Sanges.



RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at DON’T TELL MAMA (343 W. 46th St.) Saturday, October 21, 2023 at 7PM. There is a $25.00 Cover Charge ($20 for MAC members) with a $20 two drink minimum. Cash only. Reservations can be made at Click Here

MORE ABOUT Therese Lee

Therese Lee is a versatile performer who has sung in every genre from opera and art song to musical theater and the Great American Songbook, she has a BA in music from UCLA and has performed her own cabaret acts in Los Angeles at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia and Feinstein’s at Vitello’s. In 2019, she participated in Professional Track of the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, which gave her the opportunity to work with the finest members of the cabaret community from around the country, including Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harnar, and Faith Prince.

MORE ABOUT DON’T TELL MAMA

Established in 1982, don’t tell mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York’s theater district, don’t tell mama is one-of-a-kind – a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and two separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!

