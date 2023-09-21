Therese Lee's RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET to Return to Don't Tell Mama in October

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at DON’T TELL MAMA Saturday, October 21, 2023  at 7PM.

By: Sep. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Natalie Douglas Partners With Club44 Records Photo 1 Natalie Douglas And Club44 Join Forces
Camille Diamond Will Make Solo Show Debut At Don't Tell Mama With OVER THE MOON….ON PLUT Photo 2 Camille Diamond To Play Don't Tell Mama
10 Videos To Kick Off Linda Purl's THIS COULD BE THE START at The Green Room 42 Photo 3 Linda Purl Launches New Album September 11th
THE BRYCE EDWARDS FRIVOLITY HOUR Will Play Birdland Theater October 5th Photo 4 Bryce Edwards To Bring FRIVOLITY To Birdland

Therese Lee's RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET to Return to Don't Tell Mama in October Therese Lee  will return to New York for an encore performance of RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET which received the 2023 Bistro Award for Outstanding Autobiographical Show.  The show recalls her days in Los Angeles as an entertainment reporter too broke to own a car, and shares what her interactions with some of Hollywood's biggest stars during that time did to change her life forever. 

RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET includes an eclectic set of songs from such songwriters as Jerry Herman, Richard Maltby & David Shire, Cy Coleman, Diane Warren & Lady Gaga, Patty Griffin, John Prine and more.  The show returns to New York after its premiere at Feinstein’s at Vitello’s and NYC debut at the Triad Theater.    

Music Director Doug Peck  is a Los Angeles based musician and educator. He has appeared in concert with artists like Renée Fleming, Heather Headley, Michelle Williams, Lupe Fiasco, Jessie Mueller, Shemekia Copeland, John Prine, Matthew Polenzani, Kristin Chenoweth, André DeShields, Tovah Feldshuh, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and Ernestine Jackson, among many others.   The show is directed by Jeff Harnar, a multiple MAC, Bistro and Broadway World Cabaret Award winning Director, recipient of The Noel Coward Foundation Cabaret Award and was the 2022 Chicago Cabaret Professionals National Honoree.  He has directed solo shows for Tovah Feldshuh and Rita Gardner and award winning shows for Celia Berk, Dawn Derow, Margo Brown and Josephine Sanges.


RIDING THE BUS TO THE RED CARPET plays at DON’T TELL MAMA (343 W. 46th St.) Saturday, October 21, 2023  at 7PM.   There is a $25.00 Cover Charge ($20 for MAC members)  with a $20 two drink minimum.  Cash only.  Reservations can be made at Click Here

MORE ABOUT Therese Lee

Therese Lee is a versatile performer who has sung in every genre from opera and art song to musical theater and the Great American Songbook, she has a BA in music from UCLA and has performed her own cabaret acts in Los Angeles at the Cinegrill, the Gardenia and Feinstein’s at Vitello’s.  In 2019, she participated in Professional Track of the St. Louis Cabaret Conference, which gave her the opportunity to work with the finest members of the cabaret community from around the country, including Marilyn Maye, Jeff Harnar, and Faith Prince

MORE ABOUT DON’T TELL MAMA

Established in 1982, don’t tell mama is celebrating over 40 years as a world famous entertainment destination. Located on renowned Restaurant Row in the heart of New York’s theater district, don’t tell mama is one-of-a-kind – a veritable nightlife mall with four individual spaces: a piano bar, a restaurant and two separate cabaret showrooms: a cineplex of cabaret!
 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical to Make Stage Debut at 54 Below in October Photo
HUMAN: A New Ancient Musical to Make Stage Debut at 54 Below in October

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Human: a New Ancient Musical in Concert! Learn how to purchase tickets!

2
Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz Photo
Dara Starr Tucker Presents Laid-Back Slow Burn Of Jazz

Tucker also took her own time to enjoy those shining moments from the musicians and demonstrated that she was there to hear their musical creations as much as she was to sing hers.

3
Cheyenne Jackson Checks All The Boxes Photo
Cheyenne Jackson Checks All The Boxes

This was one of the special ones, and there are three chances left to see Cheyenne.

4
Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42 Photo
Cast Set for VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY at The Green Room 42

Get to know the talented cast bringing the true story of the heroic Jewish resistance fighters from the Vilna ghetto to life in VILNA: A RESISTANCE STORY. Don't miss this vibrant production at Green Room 42 in New York City.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below Video
First Look at Rob Kempson in THE WAY BACK TO THURSDAY at 54 Below
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz Video
Watch WICKED's NPR Tiny Desk Concert With Alyssa Fox and McKenzie Kurtz
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
HADESTOWN
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!

Recommended For You