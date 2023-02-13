Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
54 Below
The Work of Allyson Hernandez To Be Featured in WOMEN OF THE WINGS VOLUME 5 at 54 Below

Previously announced writers include G. Victoria Campbell, Chloe Geller, Amy Engelhardt, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Hayley Goldenberg, and more.

Feb. 13, 2023  
The work of Allyson Hernandez to be featured in Women of The Wings Volume 5 - March 4th at 54 Below.
Allyson defines the word multi-passionate creative. She is an Author, Playwright, Composer, Lyricist, Singer, Actor, Producer, and mom to two teenage boys. Ballad of Dreams, a novel with music was published in January 2022 through New Degree Press and is an Amazon #1 Best Seller and new release in Musicals. It can also be found at Barnes and Noble, Indigo, and The Drama Book Shop in New York. In March of 2022, she appeared on the Tamron Hall Show to discuss her book, Ballad of Dreams, a novel with music, and performed one of her original songs from the show "It's Never Too Late". The concept album of Ballad of Dreams is available on all music streaming platforms, produced by Macy Schmidt. A sold-out staged concert of Ballad of Dreams was performed at The Triad Theater in December of 2022 and a workshop of Ballad of Dreams is planned for this fall. Allyson has performed at the acclaimed Apollo Theater with Tony award-winning Director George Faison and toured with the Gospel musical "If This Hat Could Talk" in the role of Miss Tilly and understudied for the principal role of Eleanor Roosevelt. She is a proud member of Actors Equity and ASCAP. She has a BFA in Musical Theater from Syracuse University. Her debut EP, Soul Stories is available on all streaming platforms.IG: @allysonhernandez_extra @balladofdreamsthemusical www.balladofdreams.com www.allysonhernandez.net

Women of The Wings is an evening of new work and classic favorites. You'll hear songs that make you laugh, songs that make you cry, and songs that make you think differently about the world around you... all created by women who have made their mark on musical theatre.

Created, produced, and directed by Megan Minutillo, with music direction by Nissa Kahle.

Previously announced writers include G. Victoria Campbell, Chloe Geller, Amy Engelhardt, Julia Sonya Koyfman, Hayley Goldenberg, Nicky Phillips, Ariana Rose, Erin J. Riefler, Zonia Tsang. Performanes by Maryanne Burr, Jordan Eagle, Carissa Navarra, Sam Primack (Dear Evan Hansen), Gabriella Joy Rodriguez, and Becca Suskauer (Pretty Woman National Tour). Stay tuned for additional updates on the cast and writers - and be sure to connect with us on Instagram @womenofthewings.

Women of The Wings Volume 5 plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Saturday, March 4th at 9:30pm. There is a $25-$60 cover charge and $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

54 Below is committed to the health of its performers, staff, and guests and has created a Safety Plan to ensure safe conditions along with optimum performing conditions. The new policies require that performers, production, kitchen, and dining room staff, as well as all audience members show proof of vaccination to enter the premises. Additional information on our safety protocols can be found here.

MORE ABOUT 54 BELOW

54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, 54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. 54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

Located at 254 West 54th Street, 54 Below features up to three shows nightly, with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com



