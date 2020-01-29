The Skivvies and More Are Heading to Joe's Pub in February

February is coming in HOT at Joe's Pub! This week includes the irreverent yet intellectual comedy of Unitard; South Asian-American vocalist, sitarist, composer and producer Ami Dang; an underwear fete featuring a bevy of beloved Broadway stars with The Skivvies; award-winning folk singer Addie Brownlee paying tribute to Dolly Parton; the unique "roots pop" stylings of Front Country; improvisational voice band known for surreal, hyper-original pop music Subtle Pride; the genius of jazz musician Gideon King & City Blog on a double bill with Kate K-S & Brett Williams; the exhilarating 9th Annual Miss Twin Peaks Pageant from The Pink Room Burlesque; a performance from modern transgender Hawaiian Kaumakaiwa Kanaka'ole with Shawn Pimental on guitar and backup vocals; The Fari Chronicles: A Metropolis Story, which is an evening of songs and scenes from the genre-bending and time-twisting Afrofuturist musical Metropolis; the 2020 Vanguard Gala Honoring Laurie Anderson; Riot Song: The Concert, which is a new LGBTQ+ focused docu-play with music; the third installment of Zachary Clause's Sherry Triptych; a Black History Month and Valentine's Day concert from Stew & Heidi of The Negro Problem with Joe McGinty; an evening of organic soul/blues/R&B fusion from boundary-breaking Memphis combo Southern Avenue; and The Loser's Lounge performing the classic songs of The Rat Pack.

It's all down below and on their site: www.joespub.com.

UNITARD: BADASSY!

Wednesday, January 29 at 7:00PM

$20

Mike Albo, Nora Burns, and David Ilku are back with their wildly twisted take on everything annoying, amusing and artisanal. It's a comic cocktail for your psyche.

AMI DANG

Wednesday, January 29 at 9:30PM

$15

Amrita "Ami" Kaur Dang is a South Asian-American vocalist, sitarist, composer and producer from Baltimore. Her sound ranges from North Indian classical fused with noise/ambient electronics to beat-driven psych and experimental dancepop. The work references her hybrid identity as a first-generation South Asian-American, Sikh upbringing, musical education, as well as the chaos and spirituality of the landscapes of both Baltimore and urban India.



Picking up her first sitar when she was twelve years old, Dang has studied North Indian classical music (voice and sitar) in both New Delhi and Maryland, and she also holds a degree in music technology & composition from Oberlin College Conservatory of Music. Following in the footsteps of artists like Ravi Shankar and Philip Glass, she seeks to advance the sound of contemporary experimental, pop, and electronic music with the sounds of South Asia--through vocals and sitar, ragas, and sampling. And vice versa, she aims to bring a broader sound palette to the legacy of South Asian music. These goals are a lifelong mission. To that end, she has collaborated with Animal Collective, Celebration, and Pearl & the Oysters--to name a few.



Her debut album Hukam came out in 2011 on Ehse Records to critical acclaim. She delved further into the sounds of experimental-indiepop on Uni Sun, her sophomore album that was released on Friends Records in 2016. Along with cellist Alexa Richardson, Ami is ½ of Raw Silk, who released their self-titled debut album in June 2018. Most notably, she has a big fan in Grimes, who hand-picked Dang to accompany her on her 2013 tour of Asia as both an opening act and a backing vocalist. Dang appears on Grimes' video for "REALiTi," which was shot throughout the tour. Her music defies genre, and she has shared bills with many pop, rock, world, folk, hip hop, and experimental acts, including Future Islands, Chairlift, A Hawk and A Hacksaw, Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, Beach House, Wye Oak, Lil B, Bonnie Prince Billy, and Dan Deacon.



Her latest album Parted Plains, featuring strictly sitar and electronics, was released in 2019 on Leaving Records.

THE SKIVVIES

Thursday, January 30 at 9:30PM

$30

The Skivvies are Lauren Molina and Nick Cearley, award-winning NYC actor/musicians doing stripped down versions of eclectic covers and comedic, genre-hopping mashups. Not only are the arrangements stripped down - cello, ukulele, glockenspiel, melodica - but the Skivvies literally strip down to their underwear to perform. It's undie-rock at its finest. Featured in People Magazine's Hottest Bodies Issue as the Most Playful performers, The Wall Street Journal calls them "highly original...smart...ingenious." Molina (Rock of Ages, Sweeney Todd, Candide) and Cearley (Pageant, A Midsummer Night's Dream, All Shook Up) started The Skivvies on YouTube becoming sensations with their covers of artists like Robyn, Carole King, and Rihanna. Their live show, featuring Tony winning special guests, is wildly fun, packed with big voices and crazy harmonies. But no pants.



Guests on January 30 include Brennyn Lark, Claybourne Elder, Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Logan Hart, Kuhoo Verma, Max von Essen, and Natalie Walker!

I BEG YOUR PARTON: ADDIE SINGS DOLLY

Friday, January 31 at 7:00PM

$20

Joe's Pub hosts Addie Brownlee and her beloved tribute to Dolly Parton, The Eighth Annual I Beg Your Parton: Addie Sings Dolly. Coming the month Parton celebrates her 74th birthday, the show focuses on the ground-breaking songs Parton has performed throughout her career.

"The wigs and plastic surgery and the 'it takes a lot of money to look this cheap' persona is no doubt a part of Dolly," says Brownlee, "but I developed this show both to celebrate everything we love about here and specifically to showcase her writing. I think it works because I look and sound nothing like Dolly!"

New Folk Award Winner, Addie Brownlee has toured internationally with Martha Wainwright. Her songs have been featured in film and commercials.

FRONT COUNTRY

Friday, January 31 at 9:30PM

$15

In today's crowded musical landscape, it's hard enough to develop a unique and recognizable sound that can set you apart. That done, you face an even greater challenge: What IS this music? Although Front Country has a foundation in traditional music, they are creating their own path and sound with grace, poise, confidence and extreme skill. They call it "roots pop" and it's easy to agree with them. In fact you can't deny the infusion of these two sounds.

As you dig in, you might also hear moments that feel like the classic rock of Fleetwood Mac or the Police, as well as the modern country sounds of the Dixie Chicks or Chris Stapleton. This new record features skills - both vocally and instrumentally - of a band seasoned well beyond their years. Front Country is anchored by the pure power and touch of Melody Walker's lead vocal. She brings an attack that has a hint of effortless irreverence while revealing brutal honesty and vulnerability in both singing and songwriting. As exciting a band on stage as they are in the studio, Front Country stands strong and tall in today's American roots music scene.

SUBTLE PRIDE

Saturday, February 1 at 7:00PM

$15

Subtle Pride is an improvisational voice band known for creating surreal concert performances of hyper-original pop music. An "amalgam of Talking Heads and an SNL skit (Dazed)," Subtle Pride's "confusing and infectious" (Flaunt Magazine) live shows break down the complex tropes of pop culture, using Absurdity to reveal Celebrity as a unique and intentional creative art form.

Representing a confluence of several disparate mediums, the four-person celebrity of Subtle Pride is comprised of Misha Brooks (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Zach Donovan (Waif Magazine), Brigette Lundy-Paine (Bombshell, Netflix's Atypical), and Mina Walker (Daisy the Great).

GIDEON KING & CITY BLOG / KATE K-S & BRETT WILLIAMS

Saturday, February 1 at 9:30PM

$20

In 2015, Gideon King & City Blog (GKCB) released a full-length CD, City Blog. The music was met with wide critical acclaim, with the Huffington Post calling King a "musical genius." Having worked for years in establishing a reputation as a rising force in the New York Jazz scene, King has worked with. John Scofield and members of Steely Dan and many other musical giants.

GKCB released a follow up to Upscale Madhouse in October 2018. The full length album features John Scofield, Marc Broussard, Grace Weber, Nate Smith, Conrad Sewell, Donny McCaslin, Brendan Fletcher, Sonny Step, James Genus, Elliott Skinner, Luques Curtis, Carolyn Leonhart, Kevin Hays, Donald Edwards, Matt Powell, Willard Dyson, Vivian Sessoms, Roslyn McClure, Mike Rodriguez, Adrian Harpham, Nathan Peck, Kate Kay Es, Bryan Reeder, Seamus Blake, Itai Kriss Music, Alex Sipiagin, Bruce Flowers, Liam Budge, Mike Stephenson and David Kahne.

2019, King has released three singles. The first single, "Lady of a Thousand Sorries" has over 350,000 steams on Spotify. The second, "Audience of One" features Elliot Skinner, formally of the band Third Story. King's latest release, "Burning Through" is accompanied by a hauntingly beautiful music video that has over 20,000 views in its first few weeks.

Performing often at Blue Note and City Winery, and having recently curated a showcase of vocalists for Sofar Sounds, King and the band show no signs of slowing down.

THE Pink Room BURLESQUE'S 9TH ANNUAL MISS TWIN PEAKS PAGEANT

Saturday, February 1 at 11:30PM

$15

The Miss Twin Peaks title is the most coveted honor in this little town where a yellow light still means slow down, not speed up AND it is the most coveted honor in all of David Lynch Burlesque right here in New York City! It is all the things everyone has come to love of The Pink Room Burlesque: Schäffer the Darklord rapping his original song "A David Lynch Movie," our audience participation challenge, Chug-a-lug Donna, and burlesque performances by many of the characters from Twin Peaks - both the original and The Return on Showtime! You never know who may show up onstage or in the audience. Costumes always encouraged!



The Pink Room Burlesque is a tribute to and satire of the works of David Lynch. Since the anniversary of Laura Palmer's death in February of 2011, Francine and The Pink Room cast have covered everything from "Twin Peaks," Fire Walk With Me, Blue Velvet, Wild At Heart, Lost Highway, Mulholland Drive, Eraserhead, Inland Empire, and the music of David Lynch (not to mention the ever popular X-Files Burlesque). The Pink Room headlined "A Tribute To Twin Peaks," the official Showtime event for "The Return" and appeared in the Showtime produced documentary "Twin Peaks: The Phenomenon." Francine and The Pink Room were also feature on ABC's Nightline and are now considered "David Lynch-approved."

KAUMAKAIWA KANAKA'OLE

with Shawn Pimental

Sunday, February 2 at 7:00PM

$25

A remarkable and riveting performer, singer and chanter Kaumakaiwa creates some of the most original work to emerge in contemporary Hawaiian music. Her roots in the esteemed Kanaka'ole family of Hawai'i Island, her deep understanding of her culture, and her place as a modern transgender Hawaiian make her a vibrant keeper of culture and an authentic innovator. Her songs captivate with a powerful mix of ancient chant tradition, indigenous thought, modern melodies, sly humor, and original verse. Multi-instrumentalist Shawn Pimental accompanies on guitar and backup vocals.

THE FARI CHRONICLES: A METROPOLIS STORY

presented in association with Music Theatre Factory

Sunday, February 2 at 9:30PM

$20 advance / $30 at the door

It is the night before the Apocalypse and Fari, an Android-Unit turned space-time-continuum anarchist is at the center of the devastation. An evening of songs and scenes from the genre-bending score and time-twisting book of Metropolis, an Afrofuturist musical, by AriDy Nox and Brandon Webster.

AriDy Nox is and has always been a storyteller whose imagination is rooted in the shared experiences of black femmes who have resisted and continue to resist colonial violence. A multi-disciplined storyteller based in Brooklyn, her tales are offerings of radical imagination intended to function as small parts of an ancient, expansive, awe-inspiring tradition of world-shaping, created by and for black femmes. They have their MFA in Musical Theatre Writing from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University and their BA in Comparative Women Studies from Spelman College in Atlanta, Georgia.

Brandon Webster is a Brooklyn Based ComposerDramaturg that focuses on writing new musicals that center black bodies in stories that skew both realistic and fantastical. Brandon is also the NYC Musical Theatre Editor for TheTheatreTimes; a global theatre portal that has published over 2,400 articles covering theatre in 80 countries and regions. BMI Musical Theater Workshop Alum Class of 2013. BA regular participant in the MTF POC Roundtable. 2017 MCC Theater Artistic Fellow and Student of Xavier University of Louisiana.

Musical Theatre Factory is a 501(c)3 non-profit artist service organization dedicated to developing new work in a collaborative atmosphere-free from the pressures of critical or financial success-that dismantles oppressive ideologies towards collective liberation through powerful and joyful story and song.



We center musical theatre makers of excellence who exist in the intersections of underrepresented groups while providing all access programming and support for musical theatre makers to collaborate and grow together. In 5 years, MTF has been part of the development lifecycle for 130+ new musical theatre works with more than 900 volunteers amassing over 15,000 combined service hours.

2020 VANGUARD GALA

Honoring Laurie Anderson

Monday, February 3 at 7:00PM

$250 - $7,500 ($6,600 Tax Deductible)

Join us for an evening of cocktails, dinner, and special performances in Joe's Pub to celebrate Laurie Anderson with an all-star slate of artists and friends, with music direction by Shara Nova (of My Brightest Diamond) and Chris Bruce.



6:00PM Cocktails in The Library

7:00PM Dinner & Performance in Joe's Pub



Gala Co-Chairs: Eric Ellenbogen & Dominic Ramos-Ruiz, Alicia Hall Moran, Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman

Benefit Committee: David Bither, Jolean & David Breger, Linda Brumbach, Dr. Nadine Chang, Jeff Gates & Mike Moran, Bob Hurwitz, Joe Hall & Martin Dagata, Gary Lippman & Vera Szombathelyi, Eileen O'Kane Kornreich



Featuring performances from Theo Bleckmann, Starr Busby, Lafcadio Cass, Christina Courtin, Helga Davis, Jack DeVoe, Carl Hancock Rux, Meg Harper, Kiki Hawkins, Nona Hendryx, Justin Hicks, Alex Koi, Asa Lovechild, Daniel Mintseris, mmeadows (Kristin Slipp & Cole Kamen-Green), Morley, Meshell Ndegeocello, Ryuichi Sakamoto, Alex Sopp, Colin Stetson, DM Stith, and Joan Wasser.



The Vanguard Award & Residency is an award and yearlong residency that celebrates the career of a singular artist who has contributed to American Life and pop culture and is part of the Joe's Pub family of artists.This artist also sustains and leads their own artistic community while creating a body of work that stands apart from their peers. Additionally, the award helps to close the music industry's widening gaps in funding.

RIOT SONG: THE CONCERT

Tuesday, February 4 at 7:00PM

$25

Directed by Hannah Ryan (Resident Director, Hamilton), Riot Song is a thrilling new docu-play with music, recounting the tragedies and triumphs of New York's LGBTQ community through the voices of those who witnessed them first-hand. Riot Song blends hours of interviews with real-life figures from Greenwich Village's queer movement, interwoven with thrilling new gospel and R&B-infused songs by Matthew Dean Marsh (We're Only Alive for a Short Period of Time at The Public Theater) and award-winning journalist/playwright Oscar Lopez.

SHERRY AT A FUNERAL

Tuesday, February 4 at 9:30PM

$20

One dead mother, two estranged sisters and a funeral that brings a family together and skeletons out of the closet. In the third installment of what Zachary Clause refers to as the Sherry Triptych, audiences are invited, once more, into the world of Clause's alter-ego, Sherry Duval-Covington, as she makes a cabaret of her mother's funeral. The honor of your presence is requested at a celebration of life, grief, and the power of sisterhood told through the music of artists from Elton John to Diana Ross.

Performed by Zachary Clause and Courtney Cowart

Directed by Reed Whitney

Musical Direction by Karl St. Lucy

STEW & HEIDI OF THE NEGRO PROBLEM: BLACK HISTORY VALENTINE'S DAY MONTH

Wednesday, February 5 at 7:00PM

$25

Stew & Heidi of The Negro Problem with Joe McGinty on ebonies and ivories present Black History Valentine's Day Month.



Come experience the chocolatey nexus of song where Hallmark & Huey meet, Roses & Rosa Parks, Secret Admirers and Cointelpro, where the X's and O's are Malcolm and Barack. Every song a heart-shaped confection with your name on it. The perfect candle-lit date for the romantically insurrectional!!!

Southern Avenue

Wednesday, February 5 at 9:30PM

$15 advance / $20 at the door

On their self-titled 2017 debut album, the boundary-breaking Memphis combo Southern Avenue sparked a one-band musical revolution, embodying an effortlessly organic soul/blues/R&B fusion that reflects the band members' diverse roots as well as their deep commitment to their chosen style. On their second album Keep On via Concord Records, the dynamic outfit expands its gritty musical vision to embrace new musical challenges and a more expansive creative vision.

Southern Avenue combines the talents of a prodigiously talented set of young musicians who bring their individual backgrounds to the table to create music that carries the Southern soul legacy into the 21st century, spanning the band members' wide-ranging musical interests while showcasing the powerful chemistry and electrifying live show that they've honed through extensive stage and studio experience. Since the release of their debut, Southern Avenue has played in over a dozen countries and wowed audiences at such festivals as Bonnaroo, Firefly, Electric Forest, and Lockn'.

Guitar phenom Ori Naftaly originally built his reputation in his native Israel before joining forces with deeply expressive Memphis-bred singer Tierinii Jackson and her subtly powerful drummer sister Tikyra Jackson. The band's lineup is rounded out by versatile keyboardist Jeremy Powell, an early alumnus of Stax Records' renowned music academy.

THE LOSER'S LOUNGE: THE RAT PACK - Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, SAMMY DAVIS JR., AND MORE

Thursday, February 6 - Saturday, February 8 at 7:00PM and 9:30PM

$40

Set 'em up Joe! Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge present the classic songs of The Rat Pack: Frank Sinatra, his pals Dean Martin, Sammy Davis Jr., and their fabulous entourage! Put on your best suit, and come fly with Joe McGinty & The Loser's Lounge, as well as their fabulous entourage, including New York City's most entertaining cast of guest singers and eclectic performers. It's guaranteed to be a swingin' time! Get your tickets while they last.

