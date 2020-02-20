The Hidden Cabaret Will Present COMPLETELY MENTAL

The HIDDEN CABARET is no longer a SECRET.

Since starting its Monday night residency at the Secret Room on Eighth Avenue in Hell's Kitchen in November, the Hidden Cabaret has staged two sold-out Variety shows, as well as a recently critically acclaimed solo show featuring American Idol finalist Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon.

Now, Hidden Cabaret is expanding its bill of fare from Music to Magic with COMPLETELY MENTAL, featuring award-winning magician, mentalist, and professional purveyor of mirth and mystery, Eric Walton as Master of Ceremonies for what promises to be a uniquely mind-blowing experience. Produced by Patrick Terry, this presentation of COMPLETELY MENTAL will be headlined by America's Master Mentalist, Jon Stetson. Jon is one of the most sought-after mentalists in the country, and his unique combination of humor, intuition, and showmanship never fails to mystify and delight audiences. Stetson and Walton have performed nationwide and across the globe, but this will be their first appearance at the Hidden Cabaret.

COMPLETELY MENTAL is a first-of-its-kind variety show that features world-class mind-readers performing incredible feats of mental dexterity that leave audiences truly spellbound. Don't miss your chance to experience true mind-to-mind contact in which thoughts are divined, futures are predicted, and gobs are utterly smacked.

Hidden Cabaret (at The Secret Room) is Behind the Cooper Door at 707 8th Avenue, between 44th and 45th Streets. COMPLETELY MENTAL begins at 7 pm with doors open at 6 pm. Tickets range from $20-$50 and there is a $20 food/drink minimum. http://www.hiddencabaret.comFor tickets and more information, go to www.hiddencabaret.com

Upcoming shows at Hidden Cabaret:

March 2 at 7 pm: New York Cabaret's Greatest Hits featuring Mark Nadler's Runnin' Wild: Songs and Scandals of the Roaring '20s.

March 10 at 7 pm: Stephen Hanks' Cabaret All-Stars Fight Cancer: Featuring 15 Sensational Performers in a variety show dedicated to the memory of the late actor/singer/comedian and CLP Client Charlotte Patton. All proceeds donated to the Melanoma Research Foundation.

For performance schedule, information, and tickets, go to: www.hiddencabaret.com.





