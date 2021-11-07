The Green Room to Present TURNER RILEY: BEYOND THE BINARY

The Green Room 42 has announced a one-night-only event, Turner Riley: Beyond the Binary, Starring Turner Riley (NYC: Rathskeller, Tours: Camelot, Ragtime, Sound of Music) and featuring Marla Alpert (Tours: Jekyll and Hyde, Ragtime), Jarvis Derrell (VH1: Jarvis in the Elevator, NYC: Sunday Service, Creator of @shehashadit), Sabrina Fosse (NYC: The Shoebox, The Hello Girls), Cooper Howell (Frozen Live, Off-Way: Emojiland, Spamilton), Raye Lederman (Tours: Seussical; Disney Cruise Line: Tangled, Beauty and the Beast; FringeNYC), Jade Litaker (NYC:Rathskeller, Regional: Rent, BARE: A Pop Opera), Ella Mora (New York Theatre Workshop, Hartford Stage Co., Williamstown Theatre Festival, Forestburgh Playhouse, Intiman Theatre Co., The Tank, 24 Hour Plays), Jordyn Norkey (Tours: Sound of Music; Question One-Workshop), THE snoᴉɹnɔ SHEYZE (NYC: Rathskeller), Jax Terry (NYC: Playwright's Realm, Theatre Row, NYMF, FringeNYC, Pipeline, Joe Iconis Xmas), and Jace 'n Ziev (Original Cast of The Naked Truth Musical, Kory).

"We are at a time when trans theatre is absolutely necessary in our community," says Turner. "Representation leads to less stigmatization and less violence towards our trans siblings. Beyond just necessity, I am so excited to show just how divine and excellent trans theatre can be, and show that everyone in the audience, no matter their experience or how they identify, will be able to have an emotional reaction to our show. I am absolutely thrilled to share all of the hard work we put in and I am so thankful to Green Room 42 for the opportunity."

Pulling mostly from typically cis-male roles in musical theatre, Beyond the Binary promises to provide unequivocal proof that trans actors belong on stage, and that we should step aside to make room for them. "In creating the concert you are seeing tonight, in successfully pursuing a place in this surprisingly establishmentarian industry, in putting the complex human they are front and center stage, Turner is traversing paths very few trans theatre artists have before." Says Marla Alpert, a trans performer and activist. "They are bringing trans-joy, and a diverse, but nuanced picture of the expansiveness of gender to audiences who may have never met a single transgender person in their entire existence. They are helping prove we are here, we are valid, and we are deserving of recognition. The transgender artists of today are not just shaping the future of theatre and media, but the future of trans-acceptance, equity, and equality in our larger society. Trans rights are human rights. Representation matters. Trans is beautiful. Trans is talented."

Rounding out the creative team, Beyond the Binary includes directors Chuckie Nixon (I Love You Because, The Hardy Boys, The Mystery of Where Babies Come From) and Brandon Timmons (HBO: High Maintenance. The Guthrie: Tommy Djilas/Music Man), The Muny, Off-Bway: Dear Jane), Miles Plant (Tours: Bandstand: MD, Sound of Music: Associate Conductor) serves as the production's Music Director, with Drew Bastian on the drums (Off-Broadway: Measure for Measure (TFANA), Urinetown Tours: HAIR, A Charlie Brown Christmas), Devon Meddock on the trumpet (Off Bway: THE IMBIBLE series, Professor of MT and Contemporary Voice studies at NYU Steinhardt), Lauren Molina plays the cello (Broadway: Joanna/Sweeney Todd, Regina/Rock of Ages) and guest Gerard Cananino on guitar (Broadway: Les Miserables, Be More Chill, Groundhog Day, Spring Awakening, American Idiot) in the band.

Beyond the Binary commits to provide not only insight, but an understanding of the trans experience. This show is showered with powerhouse singers, intimate moments, and reinvented lyrics that will have you splitting your sides. It is a testament to how trans representation is to the benefit of everyone. Join Turner and the rest of the company at The Green Room 42 on November 13th at 9:30pm.

THE GREEN ROOM 42, Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot, recently celebrated its two-year anniversary as the theater district's premiere destination for live music events and nightclub acts. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world. During the shows, guests can enjoy Mediterranean-inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer and curated wine lists with no food/drink minimum. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42