The Green Room 42 Announces the Return of Rooftop Movie Series

The Green Room 42 has announced the return of their popular Rooftop Movie Series, beginning on Friday, April 1st with the hit Disney film Encanto. Films begin at 8:45pm, with doors open at 8:00pm for food and beverage service before and during the film.



The April 2022 lineup:



Friday, April 1: Encanto

Saturday, April 2: The Wizard of Oz

Sunday, April 3: Mamma Mia!

Wednesday, April 6: Legally Blonde

Thursday, April 7: Jurassic Park

Friday, April 8: Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Saturday, April 9: Dirty Dancing

Sunday, April 10: West Side Story (1961)

Wednesday, April 13: Bridesmaids

Thursday, April 14: Jaws

Friday, April 15: Moana

Saturday, April 16: Titanic

Sunday, April 17: Cabaret

Wednesday, April 20: Mean Girls

Thursday, April 21: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

Friday, April 22: Sister Act

Saturday, April 23: Sunset Boulevard

Sunday, April 24: Chicago

Wednesday, April 27: Clueless

Thursday, April 28: Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Friday, April 29: Pretty Woman

Saturday, April 30: The Karate Kid (1984)





Situated across the hall from The Green Room 42 on the outdoor terrace, the Rooftop Movie Series allows audiences to sit back, relax, put on a pair of headphones, grab a drink, and enjoy classic, new, and innovative movies from across the decades. In the event of rain, the movie will be moved to the outdoor tented area. Headphones are provided.



Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest and most spacious cabaret club, hailed by the New York Times as "Broadway's Off-Night Hotspot."



For tickets, priced at $20, and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.