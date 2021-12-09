The Green Room 42 Announces Holiday Lineup

The Green Room 42 has announced their line-up through the holidays and New Year's Eve. Located inside YOTEL Times Square (570 Tenth Avenue, Fourth Floor), The Green Room 42 is Broadway's newest, most spacious, and funkiest cabaret club. For tickets and more information, please visit TheGreenRoom42.VenueTix.com.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 9





"Hurry Down My Chimney!



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Drag Superstar Paige Turner presents her annual holiday extravaganza Hurry Down My Chimney! NYC's tawdry blonde bombshell wants a lot this Christmas, and isn't taking NO for an answer! 'Tis the season to be greedy, to get your stocking stuffed, and to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas -- Paige Turner style! Featuring holiday favorites, over-the-top parodies, original songs from her debut Christmas album, and plenty of presents just waiting to be unwrapped! Come see why this holiday tradition is the gift that keeps on giving! A picture with Paige after the show comes with Premium and Ringside tickets!





"Teenage Dream"

Let's Go All the Way Tonight. No regrets. Just bops.



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Ben Bogen makes his solo show debut at The Green Room 42 after recently appearing as multiple roles in Frozen on Broadway and the national tour of Jersey Boys as Frankie Valli. "Growing up, I felt connected to the lyrics of female pop icons and the romantic stories they shared being a young adolescent with a secret and a heart that just wanted to love freely. This concert will be all about celebrating that part of me that wanted his very own teenage Dream all those years ago and what I've learned 10 years later since coming out of the closet." The night will include hits by Katy Perry, Carly Rae Jepsen, Taylor Swift, Kim Petras, ABBA, Demi Lovato and others. Musical Director: Drew Wutke. The cast features Ben Bogen, Taylor Iman Jones, Michelle Beth Herman, and T.J. Newton.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 10





"Let Me Be Me"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



How do you solve a problem like Jennifer Diamond? That's been a recurring theme as she's navigated a career in musical theatre. Always "a little too much of" one thing and "not enough of" another, she's never been able to find a place to plant herself and be exactly enough. Throwing caution to the wind and freeing herself from a room at Pearl, "Let Me Be Me" unleashes the authentic Jennifer as she traverses roles she has played, should play and could play - with special guests and a full band - if only they would just let her be her. Originally intended for March of 2020, the pandemic and a new child added their own curveballs and chaos to explore. "Let Me Be Me" is written by Jennifer Diamond and Robbie Rozelle. It is directed by BroadwayWorld Award-winning director Robbie Rozelle and features musical direction and arrangements by Luke Williams. Featuring Mauricio Martínez and more. The evening is produced by Evan Sacks.





2021 AUSTRALIAN THEATRE FESTIVAL NYC CABARET



The songs & voices of Australia



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is an annual celebration of Australian stories and artists in New York City. It aims to create opportunities for an exchange of culture through the presentation of diverse theatrical content. By showcasing Australian artists, the festival will connect Australians living in New York and cultivate their development on a global stage. The cabaret will feature Australian performers & composers from musical theatre, pop, rock and classical music, that have performed across the world. "We are thrilled to be launching our first in-person festival in New York this year after the success of last year's online festival. The team is very excited to be presenting a diverse offering of events that will share Australian stories and feature emerging and established Australian artists. Our 2021 cabaret will be the opening event of this year's festival and we invite all New Yorkers to come and enjoy a celebration of Australian culture." - Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts.



Hosted by Connor Delves. Featuring Hannah Bailey, Analisa Bell, Hilary Cole, Brenton Cosier, Connor Delves, Scott Anderson Morris, Jess D'Souza, Ben McHugh, Jennifer Reed, Adam Rennie, Andrew Strano, and Musical Direction by Isaac Hayward. Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts, Co-Producer Ali Kennedy Scott. The Australian Theatre Festival NYC is supported by the Australian Consulate-General New York.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 11





POETRY/CABARET



"HOME"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $19

Livestream / Tickets begin at $19



Nominated for four Broadway World Cabaret Awards including "Best Variety Show or Recurring Series". We might not all be going home for the holidays, but NYC Variety Salon Poetry/Cabaret is welcoming back some longtime friends of the show, along with some new family from afar, to reflect on what it means to be at home. Host Thomas March's topical monologue will cover hints from Heloise, grandma's cooking, and fun uses for backyard bunkers. Emotionally intense and volatile as always, the show will also feature musical performances from Genesis Adelia Collado & Miriam Pultro; poetry from Gabrielle Calvocoressi and Anna Maria Hong; and comedy from Jared Goldstein & David Perez. Music Director Drew Wutke will be keeping things lively and smooth, as always.

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 12



"So This Is Love" Star of Hadestown, Miss Saigon, in a Record-Breaking Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $49



Welcome back! Eva Noblezada is so excited to be returning to the Green Room 42 stage. It's a very simple show. She sings songs. Everyone laughs. And we all remember how much we missed live performances. Oh, and there may be a game involving audience participation and tequila shots (if you're of age). See you there, friend.



Eva recently starred in the title role for director Diane Paragas in the award-winning Sony Pictures film, Yellow Rose. She'll next be seen starring in Amblin's Easter Sunday. She won a Grammy and was nominated for a Tony Award for starring on Broadway in Hadestown. It was her second Tony nomination in her first two Broadway roles, following her earlier nod in the title role in Miss Saigon in 2017. She previously starred in Hadestown at The National Theatre in London after being a lead in the West End revivals of Miss Saigon and Les Miserables. Noblezada was a high school student when she was discovered by casting director Tara Rubin at the 2013 Jimmy Awards in NYC.



"Starlet"



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Journey back to the Golden Age of Hollywood and step into the shoes of cinema's most beloved leading ladies through song. Following her Broadway debut in Paramour, Ruby Lewis became known for her biographical roles, playing Marilyn Monroe in Marilyn! at The Paris (2018 Best Broadway Performer Las Vegas) and Peggy Lee and Betty Hutton in Lights Out: Nat King Cole at The Geffen Playhouse in Beverly Hills (2019 Ovation Award Nominee). In this "star-studded" performance as seen in residence in Las Vegas, Starlet is Ruby's take on Monroe, Garland, Dietrich, Gardner and Hepburn, just to name a few. You'll feel like high society at Ciro's in 1952. Written and Directed by Ruby Lewis. Musical Direction by Dan Ellis. Accompanied by Bryan Blaskie.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 13





AT THIS PERFORMANCE...



Broadway Standbys and Understudies Take Center Stage



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



At This Performance ... returns to The Green Room 42 featuring Broadway's Standbys and Understudies. Stephen DeAngelis continues his ongoing salute to Broadway and Off-Broadway Standbys, Understudies and Alternates with its next edition of At This Performance ... at The Green Room 42. Hosted by series Producing Artistic Director and Casting Director Stephen DeAngelis, the popular series allows performers to showcase their versatility and share anecdotes about their experiences. At This Performance ... debuted in October 2003 and to date has showcased the talents of 1037 Standbys, Understudies and Alternates who have covered 4894 roles in 539 Broadway and Off-Broadway productions including (in alphabetical order): Heidi Blickenstaff, Alex Brightman, Laura Bell Bundy, Matt Doyle, Telly Leung, Caissie Levy, Kyle Dean Massey, Rory O'Malley, Bryce Pinkham, Kate Rockwell, Sarah Stiles and Jessica Vosk.





BROADWAY DIVAS!



Hosted by Alexis Michelle from "RuPaul's Drag Race"

A holiday concert fit for a queen



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



Enjoy this fabulous new holiday concert Broadway Divas!: A holiday concert fit for a queen. The evening will be hosted by "RuPaul's Drag Race"'s Alexis Michelle, with special guests to be announced soon. Joining Alexis is Pissi Myles & Jasmine Rice Labeija, with musical direction by Brandon James Gwinn. The evening is produced, directed & conceived by Henry Ravelo and portions of the proceeds go to The Actors Fund of America. VIP Meet & Greet after the show when you purchase Ringside seats.



Alex Michaels is best known to her fans as Alexis Michelle of "RuPaul's Drag Race". Identifying as Gender Fluid, her finish in the top 5 of Season 9 enabled her to perform domestically and internationally both in and out of drag. She played Oscar opposite Donny Wahlberg in "Blue Bloods" on CBS and co-starred on "Dragnificent!" on TLC as well as its pilot special, "Drag Me Down The Aisle"; encouraging self-love and self-acceptance as the makeup and body image expert. She mesmerized audiences as Guest Ringmaster for The Big Apple Circus, delighted viewers in her Manhattan Mini Storage campaign and wowed the crowd when she made her PBS debut singing, "I Am What I Am" from the Tony award winning musical, La Cage Aux Folles along with the American Pops Orchestra; introduced by Jessie Mueller, Tony winner for Beautiful. She regularly performs in her hometown of New York City in such prestigious venues as Alan Cumming's nightclub, Club Cumming, Feinstein's 54 Below, Broadway's Living Room and many more. Known to many as the Broadway Queen, Alexis' passion for the Arts began at a young age where she attended LaGuardia High School for the Performing Arts; known for producing stars the caliber of Timothee Chalamet and continued to Interlochen Center for the Arts where producer/screenwriter, Vince Gillian and Family Ties star, Meredith Baxter Birney also received their training. She holds a BFA from the University of Michigan in Musical Theatre along with Emmy Award Winner, Darren Criss and Oscar, Tony & Grammy Award Winning songwriting duo & composing team, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Follow Alexis on Instagram! @alexislives

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 14





PATTEN DISREGARD: LIVE



The Roast of Broadway



10:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



"This is a show." - The New York Times (probably). Experience a brand-new video podcast LIVE! What could go wrong? Nate Patten hosts "Patten Disregard", a frank excoriation of the theatre-industrial complex. The sixth episode in the series will be filmed and recorded LIVE at Green Room 42. Witness some of your favorite segments in real-time, including "Defining Sanity with Lisa Gajda". That's right, group therapy is included in the ticket price! An amazing line-up of panelists will be announced soon. What we can tell you is that collectively the creative team and guests have an EGOT. That's right, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winners will be present at The Roast of Broadway... hosted by Nate, who has never won or been nominated for any awards. Social media: @pattendisregard on all channels. Ringside seating/VIP includes a piece of official Patten Disregard merchandise.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 15





I'll Be Home for Christmas



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Anne Steele, multi-award-winning singer/ songwriter and recording artist, makes her Green Room 42 debut with I'll Be Home For Christmas, a very special evening of holiday spirit with songs you know and love with her own special twist. You'll hear classic holiday favorites you can sing along to, mixed with contemporary pop belting that will blow the roof off and even a classic carol or two! Mostly you will be taken in by Anne's warmth and charm and her honest love for the holidays. William TN Hall will be on the piano and together they will help you find joy and light of the season in this ONE NIGHT ONLY event!

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 16





LEOLA'S LADY LAND LOUNGE



The Green Room 42 Residency



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $19



Your favorite BroadwayWorld-Award Winning senior citizen-redneck-lesbian welcomes NYC's greatest talent to Leola's Lady Land Lounge -- a monthly LIVE talk show at the Green Room 42! Singers, dancers, actors and artists of all kinds join Leola inside the rainbow-cladded walls of her Lady Land Lounge. It's one part variety show, one part chat show, and oodles of laughs. Plus, there's gonna be snacks and prizes. And sometimes prizes that are snacks!





MUSICAL THEATRE FACTORY



We're Making It!

Together Again with MTF



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $10



Come party with Musical Theatre Factory! MTF is the premiere point for innovative musical storytelling that shifts the cultural needle. Be a part of the community in We're Making It! as we celebrate being together again. Enjoy music by some of the hottest new musical makers, get a sneak peak into the work the MTF community creates, and learn more about what's next for the Factory! Direction by Troy Anthony, Music Direction by Richard Baskin Jr., featuring songs by the Makers, MTF's groundbreaking musical theatre artists in residency. MTF Makers is made possible in part thanks to the generous support of the National Endowment for the Arts, The New York State Council on the Arts, and the Jerome Foundation.



Featuring work by: Troy Anthony, é boylan, David Gomez, Alex Hare, Jaime Jarrett, Zhailon Levingston, Melissa Li, Nehemiah Luckett, John Michael Lyles, AriDy Nox, Rona Siddiqui, Tidtaya Sinutoke, Storm Thomas, Brandon Webster, Nia Witherspoon, and Kit Yan

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 17



"Hurry Down My Chimney!"



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $29



Drag Superstar Paige Turner presents her annual holiday extravaganza Hurry Down My Chimney! NYC's tawdry blonde bombshell wants a lot this Christmas, and isn't taking NO for an answer! 'Tis the season to be greedy, to get your stocking stuffed, and to celebrate the true meaning of Christmas -- Paige Turner style! Featuring holiday favorites, over-the-top parodies, original songs from her debut Christmas album, and plenty of presents just waiting to be unwrapped! Come see why this holiday tradition is the gift that keeps on giving! A picture with Paige after the show comes with Premium and Ringside tickets!





Michael Anthony THEATRICAL



The Holiday Special

A New Musical Cabaret



9:30pm / Tickets begin at $29



You're invited to The Green Room 42 and Michael Anthony Theatrical's Holiday Special this year! Join us as we celebrate the holiday season, bringing together a jolly bunch singing your favorite classic's, the "holiday specials," and jingles that will make you want to stand up, dance and sing along all night! This immersive performance will play one-night at The Green Room 42 on Friday, December 17th at 9:30pm.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 18





BROADWAY SINGS



A Mariah Carey Holiday Spectacular featuring Broadway's favorites!

Corey Mach hosts



7:00pm / Tickets begin at $39

9:30pm / Tickets begin at $39

Livestream / Tickets begin at $19



Ring in the holiday spirit with the concert series the New York Times calls "sheer brilliance". The unforgettable night will feature a rotating cast of major Broadway Stars belting out the original arrangements made famous by Mariah Carey's two groundbreaking holiday albums, Merry Christmas and Merry Christmas II You. The Broadway cast will be accompanied by a live band, music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes, featuring songs such as "All I Want For Christmas Is You", "Silent Night", and "Oh, Santa". The concert is produced and directed by Broadway Sings creator Corey Mach.



December 18th will feature Alysha Umphress (On the Town), Alexa Green (Wicked), Raena White (The Lion King), Keri René Fuller (Jagged Little Pill), and Desi Oakley (Waitress).

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 19





'TIS THE SEASON TO BE BARBARA



Fresh from a successful stint in Los Angeles at the famed Groundlings Theatre



7:00pm / Tickets from $19

Livestream / Tickets from $19



Barbara Dixon returns to The Green Room 42! And this time, she's sliding down your chimney with a sackful of holiday tunes and unbelievable showbiz tales - for a one-of-a-kind Christmas cabaret: 'Tis the Season to Be Barbara! Leah Sprecher, starring as the fictional Barbara Dixon, satirizes the autobiographical cabaret shows of song-and-dance broads like Elaine Stritch and Liza Minelli - in this brand-new holiday extravaganza packed with yuletide cheer. Watch in reverent joy as Barbara performs her own versions of classic Christmas tunes! Listen in stunned amazement as she shares unbelievable Broadway gossip! Gaze in slack-jawed wonder as she unleashes her Hanukkah medley! Give yourself the gift that keeps on giving, and witness the ultimate Christmas miracle: Barbara Dixon, live on the New York stage!

MONDAY, DECEMBER 20





'TIS THE SEASON TO BE BARBARA



Fresh from a successful stint in Los Angeles at the famed Groundlings Theatre

7:00pm / Tickets from $19

Barbara Dixon returns to The Green Room 42! And this time, she's sliding down your chimney with a sackful of holiday tunes and unbelievable showbiz tales - for a one-of-a-kind Christmas cabaret: 'Tis the Season to Be Barbara! Leah Sprecher, starring as the fictional Barbara Dixon, satirizes the autobiographical cabaret shows of song-and-dance broads like Elaine Stritch and Liza Minelli - in this brand-new holiday extravaganza packed with yuletide cheer. Watch in reverent joy as Barbara performs her own versions of classic Christmas tunes! Listen in stunned amazement as she shares unbelievable Broadway gossip! Gaze in slack-jawed wonder as she unleashes her Hanukkah medley! Give yourself the gift that keeps on giving, and witness the ultimate Christmas miracle: Barbara Dixon, live on the New York stage!





CABARET ON THE COUCH LIVE!

A Holiday Celebration



9:30pm / Tickets from $19



"A force of nature and a force for good" -Stephen Mosher, BroadwayWorld. It might be cold outside, but onstage, the talent is hot! The acclaimed Cabaret on the Couch Live returns for a special holiday celebration, featuring more incredible rising stars alongside some of the industry's best voices. Join us for a celebration of the arts that'll leave you feeling "merry and bright." Created By: Ian McQueen, Hannah Hall, Tori Vitucci & Elizabeth Fahsbender. Directed By: Elizabeth Fahsbender. Music Director: Camille Johnson

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 21





SIMPLY BARBRA: A CHRISTMAS SHOW



Starring Steven Brinberg



7:00pm / Tickets from $29



Steven Brinberg returns to The Green Room 42 with his award-winning homage to the legendary Barbra Streisand which he has done all over the world for several decades. This latest holiday show features seasonal classics, Streisand hits and selections from her latest album. Steven sings LIVE and adds lots of humor to his impression that has gained fans that include Stephen Sondheim and Liza Minnelli. A special guest star, TBA will join "Barbra" for a holiday duet. Previous guest stars have included Audra McDonald, Billy Porter and Jonathan Groff. Musical Director - Christopher Denny

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 22





IT TAKES TWO



Holiday fundraiser for Memorial Sloan Kettering Breast Cancer Research

On Dancer, on Prancer. Let's get rid of Cancer.



7:00pm / Tickets from $29



In March of 2021, Alli Foss, a mother of two young children, was diagnosed with Breast Cancer. When you ask Alli what It is that keeps her spirits high as she still continues treatment, her answer is always her village. The self-proclaimed president of the village is none other than, the Giuseppe Spoletini. Giuseppe and Alli, both seasoned performers, have been wanting to work together for some time. Inspired by the superb care at Memorial Sloan Kettering they found no better reason than this giving season to combined forces and raise money for such a worthy and personal cause. Featuring Alli Foss and Giuseppe Spoletini. Produced by Erika Foss DeMeza. Musical Director Drew Wutke

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 31





NEW YEAR'S EVE 2022 PARTY

Party Like it's 2022

Featuring PENNYWILD! Social Drink & Food at Yotel



8:00pm / Tickets from $139



Join us on the heated rooftop and party with us like it's 2022!



This New Year's Eve, the infamously-chique YOTEL hosts an immersive and lavish New Year's extravaganza right in the heart of Times Square. The neomodern Social Drink & Food at YOTEL raises the bar for midtown entertainment with its luxury accommodations and futuristic design. Pull into YOTEL for a lavish, lively, and energetic NYE in New York's hottest spots to be.



This New Year's, YOTEL presents an over-the-top NYE party for New York's classiest and biggest partiers looking to be surrounded by the city's elite. Enjoy the 4-hour premium open bar plus passed hors d'oeuvres as you take in breath-taking views of Manhattan's skyline and enjoy the DJ stylings of PENNYWILD with soundtracks from all genres coming direct from the stage in the all-access dance club that comes with your admission. And, don't forget to ring in 2022 with a complimentary champagne toast and exciting party favors.



PENNYWILD is a DJ, Music Producer, and Choreographer living in Los Angeles by way of New York City. She has performed at globally renowned festivals such as Coachella, SXSW, Splash House, Lightning In A Bottle, Hard Summer, Buku Arts Festival, Governor's Ball, etc.



Splurge for the ultimate luxury treatment and choose one of the VIP packages for reserved seating in the Club with the dance floor and Live DJ (Tuxedo Banquette).



YOTEL offers a luxurious, futuristic atmosphere as one of Times Square's top-rated hotels. Your evening at YOTEL features access to an enclosed outdoor terrace with Manhattan views, a funky-new dance club, and eclectic lounge space.



Come party with us like it's 2022!



Must be 21+ to Attend



Timing

Bring in the new year from 8pm to 1am

Enjoy an all-star DJ from 9pm-1am



General Admission Includes

Premium Open Bar from 8pm -12am

Hors d'Oeuvres served from 9 pm - 10:30 pm

Ball Drop Viewing on a 10ft screen

Midnight Ball Drop Champagne Toast

Party Favors



VIP PACKAGES

Includes General Admission Features +



TABLE FOR 6

• Reserved a booth section for the evening for up to 6 people.

• Champagne bottle and cupcakes

• Skip the line with VIP access





TABLE FOR 2

• Reserved a table section for the evening for 2 people.

• Guaranteed skyline view, champagne bottle, and chocolate covered strawberries.

• Skip the line with VIP access





Dress Code: Festive Cocktail Attire required



Must be 21+ to Attend

The Green Room 42 COVID-19 Policy

All guests are required to be fully vaccinated in order to enter our venue. For help providing proof of vaccination, we recommend NY State Excelsior Pass, linked here. Our staff is required to be masked and they are fully vaccinated whenever possible.



Food & Beverage Voucher

While food or beverages service is now provided inside the theatre, the ticket price includes a $10 credit to be spent inside at The Green Room 42 or outdoors at Social Drink & Food, the largest rooftop of any hotel in New York City.