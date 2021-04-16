The Fabulous Chickies Return in Concert to Benefit The Actors Fund This Month

"The Fabulous Chickies In Concert-a Benefit For The Actors Fund" will be live streamed on Friday, April 30, 2021 at 5 PM PST/8 PM EST.

The performance can be watched on The Actors Fund YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IEPRiDvfcU8.



Back by popular demand after their smash October, 2020 concert, the Chickies are back, bringing songs of hope, second chances, Spring and love. With countless television, Broadway, off-Broadway, National Tour, regional, recording, concert, and cabaret appearances, these eleven singers who are best girlfriends have been Zooming monthly this past year, sharing lunches, laughs, stories, and lots and lots of songs.

Dubbing themselves The Chickies more than four years ago, and wanting to continue contributing during this difficult time, the women decided to do what they do best again-sing! They will be showcasing their unique friendship and talents in a livestream concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Performing songs from their illustrious careers, this evening promises to be as special as they are.



Filled with humor, heart, and great singing, the show will feature each Chickie in a solo performance, as well as two bonus group numbers. Aiming to raise spirits and entertain, they hope the audience will be inspired to donate to The Actors Fund, which has been central to relief efforts for all entertainment professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic, distributing almost $20 million in much needed assistance.



The Chickies are: EILEEN BARNETT (B'way: "Nine" "Company" TV: "Days of Our Lives"), MICHELE BROURMAN (Singer/Songwriter, Bistro Award Winner, songs for over 20 animated features), NANCY DUSSAULT (B'way: Tony nominee "Bajour" and "Do-Re-Mi," "Sound of Music," "Into the Woods" TV: "Too Close for Comfort" Film: "The In-Laws"), JULIE GARNYE (B'way National Tours: "Come From Away," "Cats." Hollywood Bowl: "Les Miserables," "Chicago," "Mamma Mia!"), SHELLY GOLDSTEIN (Singer/Songwriter/Writer, special material for Steve Martin, Lily Tomlin, Steven Colbert, performer with more than 2.5 million YouTube hits) ILENE GRAFF (Grammy-nominee, B'way: "Promises, Promises," "Grease," "I Love My Wife" TV: Star of "Mr Belvedere") DANA MELLER (B'way: Eponine in"Les Miserables" B'way National Tour: "The Full Monty"); KAREN MORROW (B'way: "I Had a Ball," "The Mystery of Edwin Drood," Emmy Winner: "Cabaret Tonight" with Nancy Dussault TV: "Tabitha," every major variety show); VALERIE PERRI (B'way National Tours: Eva Peron in "Evita," "Jerome Robbins' Broadway," John Raitt Award Winner TV: "Criminal Minds," "The Out-of-Towners"); JOAN RYAN Original Judy Denmark/Ginger del Marco in "Ruthless!" Hollywood Bowl: "The Mass," Carnegie Hall, Broadway World Winner; LISA VROMAN (B'way: "Phantom of the Opera," also San Francisco and Los Angeles, TV: Johanna, "Sweeney Todd in Concert," Global symphonic concert artist)



"THE FABULOUS CHICKIES IN CONCERT-A BENEFIT FOR THE ACTORS FUND" will be live streamed on The Actors Fund YouTube channel, youtube.com/TheActorsFund, on Friday, April 30th at 5 P.M. Pacific/8 P.M. Eastern. The concert is free, but donations to The Fund are requested.