The Cabaret Showdown Celebrates 8th Anniversary

The Cabaret Showdown is a monthly game show produced by Sound Street Productions in association with Frigid New York @ Horse Trade since 2011. This unique competition is a mixture of live karaoke and musical improvisation, with a game board. Contestants are asked to choose songs from various categories with no knowledge of what the song will be until 30 seconds before they sing. The winner from each month receives a free one-hour showcase performance at the Kraine Theater presented the following month. Contestants can register in advance at the official website.

The Cabaret Showdown takes place the second Sunday of every month at The Kraine Theater (85 E. 4th Street, between 2nd Ave and Bowery) at 7pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased in advance at www.horsetrade.info.

The Cabaret Showdown - 8th Anniversary Edition

Theme: Around The World

Sunday, November 10th at 7:00pm - $12 (includes free beer or soda)

Host: Mark McDaniels (Co-Author, Show Choir! - The Musical)

Co-Host: Diana Byrne as DiVanna

Pianist: Danny K. Bernstein

Resident Judge: Donald Garverick (Director/Choreographer, The Office Musical Parody)

Guest Judges: Lauren Maul (Bitchcraft) & Rick Miller (Talent Agent)

For more information please visit the official website:

www.cabaretshowdown.com





