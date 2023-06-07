The Bad Judies - New York's Only All-Drag Queen Band - to Perform at Chelsea Table + Stage in June

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE will present a special Pride show with The Bad Judies, the city’s only all-drag queen band, on Thursday, June 15 at 7:00 PM. The Bad Judies bring you the baddest of the bad, with live music, vocals, dance, and lip-syncing. In addition to their first original song, “Bad Bad Judy,” they perform hits by Lizzo, Elton John, Britney Spears, Kelly Rowland, and beyond. The band is comprised of three very different drag queens, Wesley, Worshiper, and Lyra Vega, each with their own styles and strengths. Together they find a unique blend of comedy, camp, color, fashion, music, and fun. Tickets are $20-$40, in addition to a service charge and a two-item food and beverage minimum. A livestream option is available for $20. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street.



Wesley takes their skills as a singer, dancer, actor and creative to new levels through drag. Starting alone in their bedroom, they have made a name and career for themself in New York City as a full-time drag artist. When they aren’t doing creative makeup looks or gender bending cosplay on TikTok and Instagram, you can find them performing weekly at Tito Murphy’s in Hell’s Kitchen. You also might have seen them competing for the crown at the “Mother” competition finale at Hush club and bar.



WorshipHer is a call to action. If you haven’t had a chance to worship, now is the time. She serves bawdy humor, camp, and cleavage. She’s a musical genius and a fierce nightlife sensation. WorshipHer is on her way to becoming a formidable presence in New York City. Sort of like the lingering odor in the subway.



Lyra Vega is a New York City queen based out of Manhattan with a passion for live music and singing. With a name that is derived from the Lyra constellation created in classic tale of Orpheus, she constantly strives to combine her musical ability with a cosmic aesthetic. As a working performer, Lyra has weekly shows at various piano bar and live music venues, including The Monster Bar and Stonewall Inn, among others. You can find her on Instagram for all dates and more info at @itslyravega.





CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE, highlighting a diverse range of musical genres, is a welcome addition to the list of high-end venues on the New York performance scene, deftly balancing a glamourous interior, traditional hospitality, and top musical talent. The current lineup features a dazzling array from the worlds of pop, folk, country, soul, jazz, and much more. Providing a wide variety of upscale American menu items, with distinguished wine and bespoke cocktails, audiences will experience some of the best touring performers in the world, alongside local emerging artists. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE melds the ambiance of a classic supper club with the acoustics of a serious listening room and a contemporary spin appealing to several generations of music lovers.



CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE opens the doors to hospitality, entertainment, and enjoyment every night, featuring state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a 10-seat in-theatre bar, lofted VIP mezzanine for private groups, and table seating for the perfect date night. The ever-changing menu and entertainment schedule means guests never have the same night twice. CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE is located at 152 West 26th Street (between Sixth and Seventh Avenues), downstairs inside the Hilton New York Fashion District. Purchase tickets at Click Here @chelseatableandstage





UPCOMING MUSIC HIGHLIGHTS AT CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE





Friday, June 9 at 7:00 PM

THE QUINTIN HARRIS QUARTET

*Livestream Available*

The Quintin Harris Trio returns by popular demand to Chelsea Table + Stage. With Sam AuBuchon on bass and Marlen Suero-Amparo on drums, this exciting new trio will feature well-loved standards highlighting the stylings of the Oscar Peterson Trio, Ahmad Jamal Trio, Nat King Cole, as well as debuting new originals. Harris, the pianist and singer, is currently receiving his undergraduate degree at William Paterson University, under the tutelage of Bill Charlap and Geoffrey Keezer. Recently, Quintin was a Top 5 finalist in the American Jazz Pianist Competition, for which he flew to Savannah, GA to perform. He's performed all over the city in venues such as Dizzy’s Club at Jazz at Lincoln Center, Birdland, Pangea, and many more.



Friday, June 9 at 9:30 PM

RANDY EDELMAN

*Livestream Available*

Composer, conductor, and musician Randy Edelman will celebrate the soundscape of his career through a dazzling piano concert. He transports his audience with arrangements of his movie scores from Last of the Mohicans to My Cousin Vinny, and beyond. Randy will also be sharing his hit songs that have been recorded by popular artists including Barry Manilow, Patti LaBelle, Olivia Newton-John, Nelly, and others. Edelman has composed over 100 popular films including Gettysburg, 27 Dresses, Ghostbusters II, Kindergarten Cop, Twins, among others. He also created musical themes for the Olympics, ESPN, and NASA. He has shared stages with the Carpenters, Frank Zappa, Anthrax, Sister Sledge, and others. He has also written songs for Barry Manilow (“Weekend in New England), Patti LaBelle (“Isn’t it A Shame”), Blood Sweat and Tears (“Blue Street”), Kool & the Gang (“Amore, Amore”), Nelly (“My Place”), and more.



Thursdays, June 22, July 27 and August 17 at 7:00 PM

MARIEANN MERINGOLO

*Livestream Available*

The award-winning songstress returns to Chelsea Table + Stage with a monthly residency titled “A Lot of Livin’ to Do!” After a year on the road performing for sold-out crowds in Provincetown, Los Angeles, Fire Island, London, and beyond, Marieann will present a different show each night at the venue with special guests from the Broadway and Cabaret worlds to be announced soon. The show, directed by Will Nunziata, features music selections ranging from Broadway and American Songbook to pop and original works. Meringolo will be joined by Musical Director Doyle Newmyer on piano, Boots Maleson on bass, and Brian Woodruff on drums.



Monday, June 26 at 7:00 PM

SAMANTHA PAULY

*Livestream Available*

After smash-hit debut performances last year, Samantha Pauly returns with a residency show at Chelsea Table + Stage. She is best known for originating the role of Katherine Howard in Broadway’s Six the Musical, as well as starring as Eva Peron in Jamie Lloyd’s critically acclaimed revival of Evita on London’s West End. Join Samantha as she sings everything from Broadway to pop and maybe even a country song.



Sunday, July 16 at 9:30 PM

REEVE CARNEY

*Livestream Available*

After countless sellout performances, Reeve Carney returns to play another solo concert while starring in Hadestown on Broadway. He is best known for his portrayal of Dorian Gray on Showtime’s “Penny Dreadful,” Riff Raff in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show Reimagining, as well as originating the role of Peter Parker in Julie Taymor/U2’s Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark. Featuring selections from his 5-time Independent Music Award-winning album, Youth Is Wasted, as well a few surprises from the Broadway canon and the Great American Songbook, Reeve delivers a one-man-show cabaret that feels more like an invitation-only after-party than a traditional concert performance.



Monday, July 10 at 7:00 PM

RICKY ROJAS

“Ricky LIVE”

*Livestream Available*

Ricky Rojas, from Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! The Musical, is making his Chelsea Table + Stage debut with his sell-out show “Ricky LIVE!” The show began as an Instagram livestream from his tiny dressing room in Moulin Rouge! at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre and ended up on stage breaking records at The Green Room 42. Join Ricky for the same shenanigans that ensue in his regular weekly shows, but in the flesh. Born in Chile, raised in Australia, matured in London, working in New York, and living in France, Ricky Rojas is a musical theatre performer best known for creating the part of Santiago the Argentinian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Catch him currently growling at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre 8 times a week.



Saturday, July 15 at 7:00 PM

DAVID MARINO

“An Evening Of Timeless Tunes”

*Livestream Available*

The timeless international crooner, and finalist from Canada’s “The Voice,” presents his New York nightclub debut in an evening of his favorite standards, show tunes, and multilingual hits! David is joined by John Di Martino on piano, Steve Doyle on bass and Daniel Glass on drums. David Marino is a multilingual crooner from Montréal best known for his appearance as a finalist on Canada’s hit TV-show “The Voice”. He began singing and performing at only 6 years of age, and was instantly inspired by legends such as Sammy Davis Jr., Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett, and Charles Aznavour, among others. Marino performs regularly in Canada, and works closely with mentor and famous French artist and songwriter Pierre Lapointe.



Saturday, July 22 at 7:00 PM

ALEX MENDHAM AND HIS NEW YORKERS

11-piece orchestra featuring vocalist ALISON YOUNG

*Livestream Available*

Fresh in town after his transatlantic performances on the Queen Mary 2, join the debonair young maestro Alex Mendham and his carefully selected 11-piece orchestra for their New York City debut. Mendham lives and breathes the music of the 1920s and ‘30s, reviving tunes of the past with an energy and authenticity that is seldom heard today. Delight in an evening of music from the golden age with such vintage gems as “Midnight, the Stars and You” to hard-hitting swing classic “Sing, Sing, Sing.” Scintillating star vocalist Allison Young (Postmodern Jukebox) joins the orchestra at the microphone to add a touch of glamour to this unmissable evening of old-world charm. Mike Davis is featured on trumpet. London-born musician Alex Mendham made a name for himself, having burst onto the scene by forming his own orchestra at the tender age of just 20.

