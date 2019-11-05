Texas Jazz Star Ken Slavin Swings The Triad, November 30

The number-one male jazz singer in the home of the Alamo will swing the Triad Theater on Thanksgiving Weekend.

"Ken Slavin: Jazz Crooner Extraordinaire!" will take the legendary theater's stage at 158 W. 72nd Street on Saturday, November 30, at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 plus a two-drink minimum. And there is a $5 discount for MAC members with the code PERFORMERS. Visit www.triadnyc.com to purchase tickets.

Slavin will present an elegant and eclectic program of great classic jazz and torch songs - with a touch of swingin' Holiday cheer.

Music director for the show is Slavin's longtime piano accompanist and producer, Barry Brake, also of San Antonio.

"I'm thrilled to be making my first appearance at the beautiful Triad theater and and helping swing in New York's holiday season," Slavin said.

For more information, visit KenSlavin.com.

Slavin made his New York City singing debut on Halloween Night 2013 at the famed Metropolitan Room. Since then, he has enjoyed increasing popularity on New York area radio stations and on nationally syndicated radio programs with his CD, "You Gotta Have Heart: Ken Slavin Live at The Metropolitan Room in New York," executive-produced by Tony Award-winner Paul Boskind, co-producer of 2011's Broadway hit, "The Normal Heart."

A native of the Tri-State area - he was born in New London, Connecticut, and spent his childhood years in Greenwich, on Staten Island, in Newark - Slavin has been performing in Texas for nearly 30 years. A self-described "late bloomer," he began his successful music career just before he turned 29.

Now 58, Slavin has racked up numerous awards and glowing reviews across the country and overseas. His CDs sell briskly in Japan, Europe and Latin America. And he is currently ranked #1 on ReverbNation's jazz charts for San Antonio and for the Southwest Region - and has been in the Top 10 for its U.S. and global jazz charts for most of this year.

Slavin is a member of the Manhattan Association of Cabarets and Clubs (MAC) and a voting member of The Recording Academy, which produces the annual GRAMMY Awards.

His unique interpretations of jazz, pop, blues and Spanish language classics and his charismatic stage presence have made him the top male jazz vocalist in Texas - popular everywhere from the "country club set" and sophisticated nightspots to jazz festivals and college campuses. Slavin has opened for such jazz legends as Dianne Reeves, The Four Freshmen, Eddiea??Palmieri, Dee Dee Bridgewater, David Sanborn and Chico Hamilton. He also has performed in concert with the internationally acclaimed Jim Cullum Jazz Band, legendary New York-based jazz pianist Johnny O'Neal and globally acclaimed jazz drummer Gerry Gibbs, also based in New York, who is son of renowned jazz vibraphonist Terry Gibbs. He has given private performances for GRAMMY Award winners Helen Reddy and Vikki Carr.

In 2011, Slavin was invited to appear on BBC London's populara??program, "Late Night with Joanne Good." That same year, after being discovered on You Tube by Diane Linden Thomas, producer of the internet radio program "A Visit with Connie Francis" (which streams every week on Baltimore Net Radio), Slavin was invited to guest-host four of the broadcasts. He has since become friends with Francis, someone he has admired since childhood.

In 2012, the San Antonio Summer Art & Jazz Festival presented Slavin with the "Lifetime Achievement Award" for his musical contributions to the community - most notably for a six-year series of concerts and a special CD he produced and starred in to benefit the San Antonio AIDS Foundation.





