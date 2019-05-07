Taylor Rodriguez Set to Take the Stage at 54 Below

FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW , Broadway's Supper Club, presents Taylor Rodriguez "Live" on May 27, 2019 at 9:30 P.M. The show explores an array of songs spanning the early 1960s to present day, reminiscent to the Great American Songbook, all in t he performer's impeccable vocalist style. This accomplished singer and songwriter will perform his original song "Angel," along with the music of some of the world's greatest entertainers; including Frank Sinatra, Michael Buble, to name a few. Taylor's vocal range, technique, and captivating performance of these classic hits, all rearranged and delivered with an international known pianist and an acoustic accompaniment, makes this a show, one not to be missed!

TaylorRodriguez"Live" playsFeinstein's/54Below(254West54t h Street) onMay27,2019. Thereisa $20-$45 cover charge and 2 drink or $20 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.com . Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551.

MORE ABOUT TAYLOR RODRIGUEZ

Taylor Rodriguez, star of ' 56 The Beginning which premiered earlier this year in Las Vegas, Taylor made his New York City debut in December, 2019. Taylor has starred in a production of Million Dollar Quartet, in the role of Elvis, and gained notoriety in 2017 when he was recognized by Graceland as one of the world's top tributes to Elvis Presley. This inspiring young man continues to develop and grow as an entertainer, relentlessly perfecting his craft and sharing his passion for music and performing with audiences throughout North America. He made his UK debut in February 2019 and will receive the Heart of the King Award in Las Vegas, in July 2019. Complemented by his impeccable vocals, Taylor has a promising future in the music industry as he delivers heartfelt performances in his genuine, charming and unique style.

MORE ABOUT FEINSTEIN'S/54 BELOW

Feinstein's/54 Below , Broadway's Supper Club & Private Event Destination, is a performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below presents iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music and has set a new standard for culinary excellence worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage.

In their description of the venue, The New York Times writes, "Feinstein's/54 Below has the intimacy of a large living room with unimpeded views and impeccable sound; there is not a bad seat in the house. Its sultry after-hours ambience is enhanced by brocade-patterned wall panels planted with orange-shaded lanterns. And the atmosphere is warmer and sexier than in Manhattan's other major supper clubs."

Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $5-$105. 54Below.com/Feinsteins





