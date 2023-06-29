Talia Suskauer, Lee Roy Reams, and Paige Davis Join FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS at 54 Below

The performance is set for July 16.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Review: Shaun Cassidy's THE MAGIC OF A MIDNIGHT SKY at 54 Below Magic Indeed Photo 1 Shaun Cassidy's 54 Below Show Right And Proper MAGIC
Review: MIRA SORVINO Shines A Light Throughout Café Carlyle Photo 2 Mira Sorvino Shows Old Hollywood Luster In New Show
Music Review: Jeremy Jordan Shows No MERCY With His New Hard Rock Album With AGE OF MADNES Photo 3 AGE OF MADNESS Releases First Album MERCY
Review: Lolly Lardpop & Friends Have a BIZZARE BRUNCH With Pal Leslie Carrara-Rudolph At T Photo 4 Leslie Carrara-Rudolph Makes Joyful BIZARRE BRUNCH Return

Talia Suskauer, Lee Roy Reams, and Paige Davis Join FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS at 54 Below

Routledge Press’ highly praised new book FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS by Robert W. Schneider and Shannon Agnew, which rounds-up fifty musicals whose creations were seminal in altering the landscape of musical theater, is now being given a one night only concert with the artists who helped create these monumental musicals at 54 Below, Broadway’s Supper Club.

Join in on July 16th, for an evening of songs and stories, performed by the legends themselves who had a front row to history.

Scheduled to appear in the concert are Christine AndreasPaige Davis, Lee Roy Reams, Talia Suskauer, Steve Ross, and Mark William, .

Further casting will be announced at a later date.

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will be directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider. The concert will be music directed by Michael Lavine.  

Schneider said, “Putting this concert together will be just one of many incredible resources for future students of musical theatre that will be available to them through the Fifty Key Musicals series. We are so honored that so many legends will be back to tell us their memories of creating these landmark shows.” 

Testimonials to the power of the book include:

“This book is a wonderful resource for all students of musical theatre and for all devoted theatergoers. Well researched, thoughtfully compiled it is a great addition to the study of this form that we all love.” – John Doyle, Tony Award Winning Director (Sweeney Todd, Company)

“An extraordinary resource for students of musical theatre or for any theatre-lover, Schneider’s book is a celebration of the art form and the key moments that shaped it. He wisely knows the best way to ensure its future is by understanding its past.” – Susan Stroman, Tony Award Winning Director/Choreographer (Crazy for You, The Producers)

“If you consider yourself a lover of musicals, you must read Fifty Key Musicals.” – Jerry Zaks, Four Time Tony Award Winning Director (Guys and Dolls, Hello, Dolly!)

Fifty Key Stage Musicals will play Feinstein’s/54 Below on Sunday, July 16th, 2023 in a concert directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider.

Tickets, starting at $30, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is food and beverage minimum of $25.00 FIFTY KEY STAGE MUSICALS  tickets can be purchased at Click Here. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551

 




RELATED STORIES - Cabaret

1
Dee Roscioli, Courtnee Carter & More to Join ALEXA XIOUFARIDOU MOSTER & FRIENDS at Photo
Dee Roscioli, Courtnee Carter & More to Join ALEXA XIOUFARIDOU MOSTER & FRIENDS at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present rising star Alexa Xioufaridou Moster on Saturday, July 29th at 7:00pm. 

2
Carole J. Bufford to Present DIVINE DECADENCE for Six Shows at Birdland Theater Photo
Carole J. Bufford to Present DIVINE DECADENCE for Six Shows at Birdland Theater

BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of Carole J. Bufford in the world premiere of her new show “Divine Decadence” for a special six-performance engagement from Friday, July 21 to Sunday, July 23 with shows each night at 7:00 PM and 9:30 PM.

3
Elizabeth Teeter, Morgan Dudley and More Will Sing The Music of Tyler Tafolla at 54 Below Photo
Elizabeth Teeter, Morgan Dudley and More Will Sing The Music of Tyler Tafolla at 54 Below

54 BELOW, Broadway’s Supper Club, will present Tyler Tafolla: Catching Up on July 11, 2023, at 9:30pm.

4
BOOM SUMMER CHARITY SHOWCASE Welcomes Bret Shuford As Host And Performer Photo
BOOM SUMMER CHARITY SHOWCASE Welcomes Bret Shuford As Host And Performer

Broadway Official Online Masterclass will present our 2023 charity showcase at The Green Room 42, with ticket sales benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Our showcase features performances by some of the brightest upcoming talent in theater, performing alongside Broadway stars Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Hairspray), and Thayne Jasperson (Hamilton, Newsies).

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast Video Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: Questions with the Cast
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater Video
First Look at EVITA at American Repertory Theater
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video
Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
NEW YORK, NEW YORK
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
PRIMA FACIE

Recommended For You