TRANS VOICES CABARET Celebrates Pride At Caveat NYC June 24

Trans Voices Cabaret, NYC's premier cabaret featuring transgender and nonbinary seasoned performers and rising stars in the musical theater community, returns to the stage with their brand new Pride Show at Caveat on Saturday, June 24th at 9:30pm promising a night of music, solidarity, laughter, and a celebration of trans joy!

The Trans Voices Cabaret Pride Show features Nikomeh Anderson (they/he), Lisa Stephen Friday (she/her), Barry J. Gold (they/them), Colette March (she/her), Alexander Reeves (they/them), Cesario Tirado-Ortiz (they/he), Spencer J. Vigil (he/they), and Garnet Williams (she/her/they.) TVC creator Donnie Cianciotto (he/they) will emcee the evening with Musical Direction by Anessa Marie (she/her.)

"We hope you can join us for an evening that not only celebrates but also uplifts the voices of transgender and nonbinary people," says Cianciotto. "At a time when so much legislation is being passed across the country to strip rights and safety away from trans people, especially trans youth, it's very important to come together and celebrate our joy and our power."

The mission of Trans Voices Cabaret is to raise awareness and visibility of NYC's diverse trans and nonbinary musical theater community. Trans Voices Cabaret has been performing regularly since its inception in 2017, and has chapters in Chicago, Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Portland, OR, and London, England.

Live-stream tickets are $15; in-person tickets range from $20 - $25. Caveat is located at 21A Clinton Street, Manhattan 10002. All in-person guests must be 21+. To purchase tickets, please visit Click Here. For more information on Trans Voices Cabaret, follow them on Instagram at @transvoicescabaret, or email transvoicescabaret@gmail.com.