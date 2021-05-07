THERE WILL BE LIGHT Fundraiser Concert Will Be Hosted by Sarah Drake on May 14th

THERE WILL BE LIGHT is an international online concert fundraiser with performers from Broadway to the West End and beyond! The concert will be launched on May 14th 8PM GMT /3 PM EST in support of Acting for Others, a charity that provides financial and emotional support to all theatre workers in times of need.

The evening will be hosted by Sarah Drake, an actress/singer from New York City. Created and produced by Sarah (Next to Normal, Regional Premier; Grease RCCL Original Cast), she hopes to bring light to all that have lost and suffered during this time, especially the theatre community. After the death of her father in October 2020, Sarah decided to take life into her own hands and head to London.

"We've all been through a collective trauma," says Drake. "THERE WILL BE LIGHT" is an opportunity to share the hope we have for the return of our beloved theatre industry while promoting positive change and providing support through Acting For Others. I can't wait to perform with my friends and for audiences in person again, but until then, I'm grateful for opportunities like this. "

The cast includes Alex Lodge (Book of Mormon, A Christmas Carol- West End), Emma Salvo (Come From Away-West End), Nick Hayes (Legally Blonde, Footloose- West End), Michael Tacconi (The Cher Show, West Side Story- Broadway), Tavia Rivée (Motown- National Tour), Rebecca Stenhouse (Legally Blonde- UK Tour, Grease- Arena Tour, RCCL) Tiffany Chalothorn (A Chorus Line), Solomon Jaye (International Headliner and Recording Artist) and Rebecca Gilhooley (Cruel Intentions- Edinburgh Festival, The Last Ship- Mirvish Productions w/ Sting).