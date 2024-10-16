THE WINDMILLS OF MY MIND... FOR DUSTY SPRINGFIELD Comes to 54 Below

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



54 Below will present Lianne Marie Dobbs in The Windmills of My Mind... for Dusty Springfield for one night only with music director Ron Abel and band members Sean Harkness, Tom Hubbard, & Rex Benincasa.

This is a must-see musical window into the eclectic songs and quirky mind of Dusty Springfield, ‘the blue-eyed soul singer' of the 1960s and beyond.

Hits like A House is Not a Home, The Look of Love and Son of a Preacher Man are made completely her own thanks to skilled and soaring arrangements by renowned pianist and music director Ron Abel.

Audiences of The Windmills of My Mind will be touched by Dobbs’ “sensitivity, spirit, and passion in every note and lyric” (LA Jazz Scene), and will laugh more than anticipated at her comical digressions, leaving well-armed with handy ‘brain hacks’ to empower their own creativity.

Lianne and her band play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Wednesday, November 6th, 2024. Cover charges are $40 (includes $5 in fees) - $51 (includes $6 in fees). Premiums are $84 (includes $9 in fees). There is a $25 food and beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at www.54Below.org. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. Showtime is 9:30pm, doors open at 9pm. Follow @54below on Instagram for upcoming engagements and performance clips.

