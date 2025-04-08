Matt Doyle Brings BON VOYAGE! to The Beechman Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Laurie Beechman Theatre will continue its star-studded renaissance with a farewell event you won’t want to miss: Tony Award winner Matt Doyle takes the stage for three performances only in Matt Doyle: Bon Voyage — Friday, May 17 at 9:30 PM, Saturday, May 18 at 9:30 PM, and Friday, June 6 at 9:30 PM.

Before he sets sail for an exciting overseas project, Doyle returns to the New York stage for one final bow — and a heartfelt celebration of his two-decade journey in the city that made him a star. Featuring songs from the pop and musical theatre canon that have shaped his career, plus stories from his time on Broadway and beyond, this will be fans' last chance to see the celebrated performer stateside in 2025.

Doyle shares, “New York has given me everything — my career, my community, my home. Before I begin this next chapter abroad, I wanted to return to the stage one more time, to sing the songs that have carried me and thank the city that’s meant so much to me.”

Tickets start at $45, with a $25 food and beverage minimum. Reservations can be made at www.TheBeechman.com. Matt will be joined by Music Director Evan Zavada .

This very special event continues the celebration of the Beechman’s glamorous redesign by Tony Award-winning Broadway designer David Rockwell and The Rockwell Group. Audiences will be treated to an intimate evening in the reimagined space, as Matt Doyle helps set the tone for the venue’s bold new chapter.

Matt Doyle earned the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical for his breakout performance as Jamie in Company. He also received the Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards for the role. Broadway audiences first met him in Spring Awakening, and he has since lit up the stage in Bye Bye Birdie, War Horse, and The Book of Mormon. Off-Broadway, he’s starred in Little Shop of Horrors and Conversations With Mother, further solidifying his reputation as one of musical theatre’s most dynamic and beloved performers.

Located in the historic West Bank Cafe, The Laurie Beechman Theatre has been a cornerstone of New York City’s cabaret and comedy scene for decades. Originally known as The Downstairs Theatre Bar, it was led by Lewis Black as Artistic Director producing over 1500 one act plays and fostering the talents of Aaron Sorkin, Warren Leight Peter Hedges, and countless famous actors. Following the passing of Laurie Beechman in 1998, the venue was renamed in her honor, ensuring her legacy as one of Broadway’s greatest voices lived on.

Over the years, the Beechman has hosted countless unforgettable performances, from Joan Rivers’ legendary 200+ shows to appearances by Broadway royalty, drag superstars, and comedy greats. Notable events include exclusive concerts from Pete Townshend, and The Who, a legendary residency from Jinx Monsoon, it’s where Sondheim first played “Finishing the Hat” for Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, countless star turns at open mic nights (Cyndi Lauper, Ariana Grande, Shoshana Bean, and more) as well as star-studded benefits and showcases.

The Laurie Beechman Theatre and West Bank Cafe are now under the new ownership of Tony-nominated Broadway producers Tom and Michael D’Angora. With a passion for preserving and elevating this beloved venue, they are committed to ensuring that The Beechman continues to be a home for boundary-pushing performances, Broadway legends, and NYC’s most exciting talent.

The D’Angoras share, “We love Matt and are beyond honored that he’s chosen The Beechman for this special send-off. Bon Voyage will be an intimate affair — a chance for friends, family, and fans to celebrate and toast one of NYC’s brightest stars before he embarks on his next big adventure.”

Don’t miss this exclusive chance to see Matt Doyle before he crosses the pond — only at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

