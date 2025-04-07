Marieann Meringolo Stars In YOU MUST BELIEVE IN SPRING This April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Acclaimed vocalist Marieann Meringolo will present her latest show, “You Must Believe In Spring,” a heartfelt celebration of hope, inspiration, and the timeless beauty of music.

Known for her rich, expressive voice and magnetic stage presence, Meringolo invites concertgoers into an uplifting journey that promises to warm hearts and lift spirits. Joining Marieann as her Special Guest is Phillip Officer, an award-winning acclaimed American singer, actor, and cabaret performer known for his smooth, mellow voice and deep commitment to musical storytelling.

“You Must Believe In Spring” weaves together a carefully curated selection of songs that embody renewal and resilience, drawing from the Great American Songbook, classic standards, and contemporary gems. With her signature storytelling and impeccable phrasing, Meringolo transforms each melody into a moment of connection, reminding us of the power of music to heal and inspire.

“I wanted to create a show that feels like a burst of light,” says Meringolo. “This is about finding hope even in the toughest times—celebrating the promise of spring in every sense. The music is beautiful, the message is universal, and I can't wait to share it with audiences.”

Backed by her exceptional trio of musicians, Meringolo's performance will feature lush arrangements and intimate moments that showcase her vocal prowess and emotional depth. Critics have long praised her ability to blend sophistication with genuine warmth, and this new production promises to be no exception.

“You Must Believe In Spring” will premiere at Chelsea Table + Stage on Friday, April 18th at 7:00 PM. Tickets are available now at chelseatableandstage.com and are expected to sell quickly given Meringolo's devoted following and reputation for delivering unforgettable live experiences.

MORE ABOUT Marieann Meringolo

Marieann Meringolo is an award-winning singer and performer celebrated for her powerful voice and dynamic interpretations. With a career spanning cabaret, theater, and concert stages, she has earned accolades for her ability to breathe new life into classic songs while forging deep connections with her audiences.

Meringolo is a native New Yorker who grew up on the songs of the Great American Songbook. She has been called “One of the circuit's most powerful singers” and Time Out New York claimed, “If k.d. lang's DNA were to get whipped together with Barbra Streisand's in a genetics lab specializing in divas, the result might well be Marieann Meringolo.” She is a MAC Award-Winning Recording Artist as well as a BackStage Bistro Award-Winner for “Outstanding Vocalist.” Marieann's recordings are available on all digital outlets worldwide.

