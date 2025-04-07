Joanne Halev to Present SAILING ON Encore at Birdland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After her November debut performance of Sailing On, Joanne Halev will once again share songs and stories that illuminate life's little miracles as she looks back, looks forward, and goes Sailing On, this time at the iconic Birdland Jazz Club.

Expect tales of first loves, rites of passage, whooping cough and waterbeds, fate, friendship, and one fabulous farm boy. You'll travel from the rocky coast of Maine to The Dairy State, from Manhattan's Lower East Side to Waldorf Astoria's Peacock Alley, to Sheridan Square in Greenwich Village, and even to Brooklyn - long before it became a haven for hipsters!

Joanne will weave her stories through the lens of music and lyrics by Lerner & Loewe, Carol Hall, Rodgers & Hart, Amanda McBroom, Francescas Blumenthal, Irving Berlin, Stephen Sondheim, Dillie Keane and more.

Joining Joanne on stage will be her musical director Alex Rybeck, and Tom Hubbard on bass. Direction is by Sara Louise Lazarus.

Joanne received the prestigious Bistro Award for Outstanding Debut in 2020 with her much-lauded show Like a Perfumed Woman, which premiered at the Birdland Theater in 2019.

Comments