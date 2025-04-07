2nd Annual Friendraiser For HAMPTONS SUMMER SONGBOOK BY THE SEAL Returns In May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Masters of the art of cabaret will gather on May 7, 6:00 PM at Triad Theater in Manhattan for the 2nd annual friendraiser for the upcoming season of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea at LTV Studios, cabaret's home in East Hampton.

LTV Studios hosts a roster of the world's best cabaret and Broadway artists, including Eric Comstock, Barbara Fasano, Steve Ross, Karen Murphy, Maria Abous, David Alpern, Mark Nadler, KT Sullivan, Marta Sanders, Natalie Douglas, Craig Rubano, and more to be announced. Many of these artists will make an advance appearance at The Triad on May 7, in this musical salute to the new season of Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea. (Performers subject to change.)

Produced by Donna Rubin and LTV's Creative Director Josh Gladstone, Hamptons Summer Songbook By the Sea, an annual concert series celebrating the American Songbook as performed and interpreted by the region's finest artists, is presented in the unique environs of LTV's intimate Studio Three Theater in Wainscott, NY.

The performance schedule for summer 2025 will be announced soon: https://www.ltveh.org/hamptons-summer-songbook.

