THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL Returns to the Green Room 42 in February

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL makes its highly anticipated return to The Green Room 42 on February 18th, 2023, with performances at 7PM and 9:30PM.

The "smash-hit" (BroadwayWorld) concert reading sold out so quickly last November that nearly 120 fans were forced to join a virtual audience, prompting its creators to reprise what was originally intended as a one-night-only event.

With book, music, and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele and direction by Marc Tumminelli, The Real Housewives of New York: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is a raucous revue celebrating and satirizing thirteen seasons of the iconic syndicated reality series. Set during 2018's nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, the story follows Real Housewives cast members past and present as they compete for their chance to win a spin-off-or to fade into obscurity forever.

The show itself is an offshoot of the popular Instagram channel @RHONYmusical, which amassed 28,000 followers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Created, written, and directed by MarcAurele, the account's short musical sketches have been celebrated on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, drawing praise from celebrities like Molly Shannon, Gary Janetti, and Antoni Porowski.

The cast of the February 18th performance will include Brooke Sweeney, Deborah Berenson, Hayley Moir, Kim Onah, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison, and Zofia Weretka.