THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL Returns to the Green Room 42 in February

THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF NEW YORK: THE UNAUTHORIZED PARODY MUSICAL makes its highly anticipated return to The Green Room 42 on February 18th, 2023, with performances at 7PM and 9:30PM.
The "smash-hit" (BroadwayWorld) concert reading sold out so quickly last November that nearly 120 fans were forced to join a virtual audience, prompting its creators to reprise what was originally intended as a one-night-only event.
With book, music, and lyrics by Dylan MarcAurele and direction by Marc Tumminelli, The Real Housewives of New York: The Unauthorized Parody Musical is a raucous revue celebrating and satirizing thirteen seasons of the iconic syndicated reality series. Set during 2018's nation-dividing conflict between the Skinniest Girl and the Kennedy Princess, the story follows Real Housewives cast members past and present as they compete for their chance to win a spin-off-or to fade into obscurity forever.
The show itself is an offshoot of the popular Instagram channel @RHONYmusical, which amassed 28,000 followers over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic. Created, written, and directed by MarcAurele, the account's short musical sketches have been celebrated on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, drawing praise from celebrities like Molly Shannon, Gary Janetti, and Antoni Porowski.
The cast of the February 18th performance will include Brooke Sweeney, Deborah Berenson, Hayley Moir, Kim Onah, Olivia Miller, Rocky Paterra, Tess Davison, and Zofia Weretka.
Join Team BroadwayWorld
Are you an avid Cabaret fan in NYC? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.
Interested? Learn more here.
| Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards
|
|voting ends in
|
Mark William returned to The Green Room 42 on Saturday, December 10th at 7 pm with a new show titled TECHNICOLOR DREAMS. Check out our photos here!
The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage at Joe's Pub in New York City for her annual holiday run of shows December 27th through 31st with her all-new show Sandra Bernhard “Soul'd Out”.
Julie Benko and Jason Yeager jump-started the holiday spirit with their show HAND IN HAND at 54 Below on Sunday night.
Get full details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running December 13 through December 25. Come celebrate the holidays!
More Hot Stories For You
Sandra Bernhard to Return to Joe's Pub in SANDRA BERNHARD: SOUL'D OUT This Month
December 10, 2022
The inimitable Sandra Bernhard will once again grace the live stage at Joe's Pub in New York City for her annual holiday run of shows December 27th through 31st with her all-new show Sandra Bernhard “Soul'd Out”.
Stacey Kent, Svetlana's Big Band And More Coming Up At Birdland, December 13 - December 25
December 9, 2022
Get full details on all jazz programming at Birdland Jazz Club and Birdland Theater running December 13 through December 25. Come celebrate the holidays!
See Vanessa Williams & More Next Week at 54 Below
December 9, 2022
Next week, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond. A recipient of the 2022 Tony Awards Honor for Excellence in the Theatre, 54 Below celebrates Broadway musicals and writers of the past and present, promoting an ongoing engagement with their work.
Marilyn Maye to Perform Seven-Show Holiday Engagement at Birdland Theater
December 9, 2022
BIRDLAND THEATER will present the return of living legend Marilyn Maye for a special seven-show holiday engagement from Thursday, December 29 through Sunday, January 1, including the “New Year’s Eve Extravaganza!” on Saturday, December 31.
Lee Roy Reams, Faith Prince, Ari Axelrod, and Anita Gillette to Join 92NY's Cabaret Conversations
December 9, 2022
The 92nd Street Y, New York School of Music has announced new guests for their popular virtual interview series, Cabaret Conversations, now in its third year. Led by award-winning cabaret historian and performer Michael Kirk Lane, the series was the recipient of the 2022 Manhattan Association of Cabaret Award for Best Virtual Presentation.