THE RANDY ANDYS SPRING SWING Comes To The Green Room 42

The Green Room 42 will present The Randy Andys Spring Swing, featuring Broadway's Courtney Reed and Wesley J. Barnes, on Friday, May 2nd, at 7 PM.
Join The Randy Andys, NYC's sensational singing trio, for a night full of harmony, humor, and high-style swing, as they brilliantly fuse the timeless vocal stylings of The Andrews Sisters with the iconic pop hits of Beyonce, Mariah Carey, Madonna, and more!
Spring into the season with The Randy Andys' innovative take on modern pop songs through a retro lens.
Featuring special guest stars Courtney Reed, Broadway's incredible original Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and Satine in Moulin Rouge, and Wesley J. Barnes, from Broadway's A Wonderful World and Mean Girls.
Starring Alicia Charles (Aladdin), Jocelyn Lonquist Klein (Grease), and Alison Mahoney (Ragtime, The Food Network). Joined by Courtney Reed and Wesley J. Barnes, and featuring the Matt Everingham Trio.
Produced by Jocelyn Lonquist Klein, Alison Mahoney and Gabrielle Ruiz.
