THE HARVARD–YALE CANTATA Will Return to 54 Below for Its 10th Annual Competition

54 Below will present the 10th Annual Harvard–Yale Cantata, a one-night-only event that will bring alumni and current students of Harvard and Yale together for a head-to-head musical theater showdown. The competition will take place Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 9:30 p.m.

Team Yale currently leads the series 6–2–1, having won in 2024. This year, Lauren Marut and Soleil Singh will serve as Yale’s co-captains, with James Brandfonbrener as musical director. Harvard will be led by returning captain Derek Speedy and musical director Ian Chan, who are seeking redemption following Yale’s recent victories.

Producer and host Tom Toce (MAC Award-winning songwriter and ten-time MAC nominee) will oversee the evening, which will feature original work and performances from both seasoned Broadway veterans and emerging student talents.

TEAM YALE

Songwriters will include Natalie Brown (Gun and Powder at Paper Mill Playhouse, Shelter at NYSAF), Rachel Folmar (Class of 2024), and Sam Tucker-Smith (Class of 2027). Performers will include Sam Ahn (Class of 2025), Alaina Anderson (Dear Evan Hansen national tour, Mystic Pizza at Paper Mill Playhouse), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, Les Misérables, The King and I on Broadway), Elayna Garner (Passing Strange at Long Wharf Theatre), Abram Knott (Class of 2027), Sadie Pohl (Class of 2026), and Christian Probst (Bad Cinderella, The Book of Mormon).

TEAM HARVARD

Songwriters will include Larry O’Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy, Heathers: The Musical), Ian Chan (Out at Theatre Aquarius), Julia Riew (Fred Ebb Award winner), and Sarah Rossman (Itchin’ for an Itch at Williamstown, The Emperor’s New Clothes at ART). Performers will include Sarah Rossman, Laura Sky Herman (Hello, Dolly! and Back to the Future national tours), Natalie Choo, Elio Kennedy-Yoon, and Derek Speedy (Lifespan of a Fact at Gloucester Stage Company, Asolo Rep).

Additional performers and songwriters will be announced closer to the date.

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

The Harvard–Yale Cantata will play 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, September 18, 2025, at 9:30 p.m. Cover charges range from $34.50–$45.50, with premium tickets at $73. A $25 food and beverage minimum applies. Tickets and information are available at 54Below.org. Same-day tickets after 4:00 p.m. are available by calling (646) 476-3551.