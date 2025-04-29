TAYLOR SWIFT (FROM THE VAULT) is Coming to The Laurie Beechman

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Laurie Beechman Theatre, will present Taylor Swift (From the Vault) on Friday, May 2 at 9:30pm. There is also a livestream ticket option available here. Produced by Julie Biancheri with music direction by Joshua Turchin.

It "Hits Different" hearing the tunes of Taylor that "Would've, Should've, Could've" been at The Laurie Beechman. Some songs we know "All Too Well" but do we know the 10-minute version? Come out and listen to the songs of Taylor Swift that were previously unreleased and added to her re-recorded albums.

Featuring: Jenny Mollet (Broadway's Six); Michelle Ray (The Book of Mormon National Tour); Livia Rose Barrell (Singer/Songwriter); Grace Flavien; Audrianne Speidel; Ashley Tsimtsos; Abby Hazlett; Julie Biancheri (Creator of Bachelorette Duets and A Dream (Role) Come True).

The band features Kat Cartusciello on Bass, Luke Woodle on Drums. Music Director/Piano: Joshua Turchin ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," 13: The Musical on Netflix, "Schmigadoon").

Julie Biancheri is a New York-based AEA actress, singer and producer from sunny South Florida. She has produced 25+ cabaret shows around NYC. She graduated from the University of Central Florida where she earned double degrees in theatre and advertising with a music minor and continued her training at The Juilliard School. She also took a screen acting intensive at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby