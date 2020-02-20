Suzanna Ross Will Return to the Triad Theater with BEWITCHED, NOT BOTHERED, NOT BEWILDERED

Suzanna Ross will be singing at the Triad Theater in her cabaret show -- Bewitched, Not Bothered, Not Bewildered -- on Friday, March 20, 2020. The show includes all of the songs on her debut CD by the same title, which has received positive reviews and a Song of the Day (Ces petits riens) in Jazziz Magazine that highlights her "winning voice" and a "full-bodied bass solo to boot."

Jazz journalist, LA Jazz Scene, Scott Yanow, says, "...it is difficult not to be impressed by both her inviting voice and her versatility. A New York-based vocalist who has performed at many jazz and cabaret venues, Ms. Ross gives one the impression that she could sing nearly anything and sound quite comfortable."

Beginning with songs from the 1930s, 40s, and 50s, songs that Suzanna heard growing up in her mother's very musical living room, she moves up the decades with tunes that share the life, romance, mystery, and delight that she recalls. Jazz and pop, to French chansons, bossa novas, and movie songs,

"There are no throwaways on this set," says Yanow. "Suzanna Ross is heard in winning form... the perfect opportunity to discover the warm singer."

Bewitched, Not Bothered, Not Bewildered draws from a wide range of jazz standards, as well as a few lesser known tunes, along with sophisticated movie themes and a hip combination of English and French songs from Charles Aznavour to Serge Gainsbourg. Although the majority of songs are sung in English, the show includes several songs sung in French. There is an English and French version of Over the Rainbow in the earlier part of the show, and later, after entering the 1960s, there are songs by French composers from the "Ye Ye" generation, British pop, Antonio Carlos Jobim, and more.

Musical Director and pianist, Gregory Toroian, is a MAC winner and recently received the Bistro award for Collaboration. His innovative song arrangements are all set to jazz with solid support by Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums. Toroian and the band "turn all of the music into jazz," says Yanow, "while not losing the essence of the original conceptions."

"You're in for a treat with this new show Bewitched... a song for every taste," Theater Pizzazz.

