Susan Neuffer to Present Todd Rundgren Tribute Show, AN ELPEE'S WORTH OF TODD

Susan Neuffer returns to the cabaret stage with a new show, "An Elpee's Worth of Todd", directed by MAC award winner Lennie Watts, with musical direction by MAC award winner Gerry Dieffenbach. Ms. Neuffer will appear at Don't Tell Mama, on Friday, March 4 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, March 13 at 4:00 PM. Cover charge: $20.00 plus a 2-drink minimum. ($5 discount for MAC and SAG-AFTRA) Reservations can be made by calling (212) 757-0788 or visiting www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Susan's show is a tribute to the multi-talented Todd Rundgren. His best-known songs -- "I Saw the Light," the ballads "Hello, It's Me" and "Can We Still Be Friends," and the novelty song "Bang on the Drum All Day" -- suggest that he is a gifted pop songwriter, but Rundgren is a musical maverick. Once he had a taste of success with his 1972 gold record Something/Anything?, Rundgren chose to abandon stardom and, with it, conventional pop music. He became a pioneer not only in electronic music and progressive rock, but in music video, computer software, and Internet music delivery as well. Todd also was an extremely successful producer of other artists, including Meat Loaf, Grand Funk Railroad, Patti Smith, and the New York Dolls.

This is a big year for Todd fans - not only does 2022 mark the 50th anniversary of the album Something/Anything, but also the year that Todd was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame! And Susan is celebrating by presenting some tuneful gems - mostly from Todd's early albums - and some "Todd-adjacent" artists. She will share the stage with Music Director and Arranger Gerry Dieffenbach on piano and vocals, Wendy Russell on vocals and Louis Tucci on bass.

Susan's most recent show, back in 2016, was "Apocalypse Wow" a fun-filled musical exploration of the end of the world. Given what has transpired since then, you must agree that Susan has a gift for prophecy! And she predicts that the rest of the cabaret world will come to love and appreciate the wizardry of Todd Rundgren's songs as she does.

Susan presented 4 different cabaret shows between 2000 and 2005, including "Instant Karma," an exploration of the music and politics of the 60's and 70's. Back in the 80's, Susan played bass and keyboards and wrote for several rock bands, performing at C.B.G.B.'s, Maxwell's and the Bitter End. She participated in the 2016 Cabaret Performance Workshop at the O'Neill Theater Center. Susan has also turned her talents to acting on stage and on-camera, and is a proud member of SAG-AFTRA. For more information about Susan, click here.