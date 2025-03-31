Sue Matsuki Comes to Don't Tell Mama as Part of First Fridays in Spring

On the first Friday of each month this Spring, catch Sue Matsuki in two encore performances and one brand new show at Don't Tell Mama. All shows start at 7:00 PM.

The first show, Friday, April 4, is an encore performance of Reservations for Two, celebrating the 30-year collaboration of Matsuki and musical director Gregory Toroian. The Bistro and MAC Award-winning duo mark their milestone anniversary with a show honoring famous duets of Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong, Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé, Rosemary Clooney and Bing Crosby, Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga, Jackie Cain and Roy Kral, Patti Austin and James Ingram, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, Louis Prima and Keely Smith, and more! Musical director Toroian is on piano, with Skip Ward on bass and David Silliman on drums. Directed by Lina Koutrakos. This show, which premiered to a sold-out crowd on November 8, 2024, also marks Matsuki's 39th year of appearing at Don't Tell Mama.

Matsuki's brand new show, Kral Space...A Tribute to Irene Kral, premieres Friday, May 2. Matsuki celebrates the life and music of jazz icon and American treasure, Irene Kral, who performed from the late 1950s to the late 1970s. Kral was known for collaborating with songwriters such as Fran Landesman and Tommy Wolf, Bob Dorough, Dave Frishberg, and Steve Allen, as well as singing songs of Cole Porter, Oscar Hammerstein, Jerome Kern, Jay Livingston and Ray Evans, and more! Directed by Koutrakos, Matsuki and musical director Toroian also celebrate Kral's older brother, Roy Kral, with select Jackie & Roy duets.

On Friday, June 6, Matsuki presents an encore of This Broad's Way, featuring songs from Wonderful Town, Damn Yankees, Doctor Dolittle, Sweeney Todd, City of Angels, Cinderella, The King and I, How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, Kiss Me Kate, Wicked...and more, written by Comden and Green, Leonard Bernstein, Leslie Bricusse, Stephen Sondheim, David Zippel, Cy Coleman, Rodgers and Hammerstein, Cole Porter and more. Matsuki sings Broadway songs she would never be cast to sing, songs sung totally out of context from the show, songs with a "new take," American Songbook standards that came out of a show, great songs cut from shows, and other surprises all done This Broad's Way! Directed by Koutrakos with musical direction by Toroian.