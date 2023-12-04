Strawberry Fields Returns To The Green Room 42 With A BERRY LITTLE CHRISTMAS

Strawberry Fields is returning to the Green Room 42 on December 14th for "A 'Berry Little Christmas", her first show at the iconic venue since 2019! As the holidays approach, Strawberry plans to take the audience on a magical journey through the sounds of the season, with a little help from her extra special guest Tanner Callicutt (of "Parade" on Broadway), as well as her renowned musical director Yasuhiko Fukuoka.

"This is literally my favorite time of year and some of my best memories are from Christmas time. New York City is alive with lights and magic and an energy you don't have any other time of the year! Not to mention some of the best songs ever written are holiday tunes and I wanted a chance to bring that music and that energy to the stage to share with my friends, family and fans." Strawberry Fields said.

ABOUT STRAWBERRY FIELDS: Strawberry Fields is New York City's "Ravishing Redhead", a live-singing female impersonator with a vintage vibe and a stylish wardrobe to match! You'll find this Glam Award nominated songbird belting out American Songbook standards and Broadway tunes at one of the many amazing NYC bars and clubs, like The Metropolitan Room (where she won "New York's Next Top Drag Queen"), New World Stages (where she was a top five finalist for season six of "So You Think You Can Drag?"), Hardware Bar, Duplex and other venues around the Big Apple. In August of 2019, Strawberry brought her first new cabaret to the stage in four years when "Strawberry Fields: Dedications" debuted at The Green Room 42. Later that year, Strawberry dazzled the crowd at the 5th annual Austin International Drag Festival as a featured performer and headlined the first ever LuminoCity Festival at Randall's Island Park on Thanksgiving night. In 2020, she was headliner for Digital Pridefest. She recently completed a successful 15 month run of her popular musical drag brunch, "The Strawberry Social and the redhead beauty has made multiple guest appearances on OUTtv's hit show "X-Rated: NYC"!

ABOUT Yasuhiko Fukuoka: Yasuhiko Fukuoka (Yaz) is a Drama Desk, Broadway World, and MAC nominated pianist/ music director, and a composer of films including the Student Academy Award and CINE Golden Eagle Award winning "Cloud Kumo". He has performed at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Cannes Film Festival and other venues in North America, Central America, Europe and Asia. He music directs for a plethora of performers in cabarets, and produces albums for Broadway Records. He resides in New York City with his partner and 2 year old son.

ABOUT Tanner Callicutt: Tanner is thrilled to be joining Ms. Fields for "A Berry Little Christmas"! Tanner was most recently seen making his Broadway debut in the Tony Winning Revival of Parade. He has also been seen in the National Tour of Hairspray; as well as regionally at MSMT, Laguna Playhouse, and New Bedford Festival Theatre, to name a few. Training: BFA Acting - Elon University. Keep up with Tanner's future endeavors and adventures on instagram @jtcallicutt!