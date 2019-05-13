Steven Brinbeg Celebrates The 50th Anniversary Of The Film HELLO, DOLLY!

Award-winning singer and actor Steven Brinberg brings his new show celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film version of HELLO, DOLLY! The Green Room 42, 570 Tenth Avenue at 42nd Street (in Yotel Hotel) NYC This Wednesday, May 15th at 7:00 pm.

This DOLLY show contains most of the songs heard in the film plus songs from her latest album WALLS and of course some of her big hits.

A few weeks ago Steven returned to London's Crazy Coq's with two advance sold out shows with a preview of the new show for The Green Room. The film version of the hit Broadway show was controversial at the time, but it earned several Oscars and is now considered something of a classic...the last true MGM-style musical produced. It was featured in April's TCM festival and will have national screenings in August.

Steven Brinberg was born and raised in NYC, and attended NYU. He created his first SIMPLY BARBRA show in 1993 at Don't Tell Mama cabaret where it ran a record-breaking 4 years, winning two MAC awards and a BISTRO award. The constantly updated show was subsequently seen in over 40 US cities and 9 countries including tours of Australia, The Far East, Spain, Mexico and several runs in London's West End at theatres The Charing Cross, SoHo Revue Bar and Leicester Square Theatres and The Edinburgh Festival. His London debut at the Jermyn Street Theatre broke all box office records and was extended repeatedly. He was nominated for a 2018 Robby Award for theatre and cabaret in Los Angeles.

Steven toured for over 12 years with the late Marvin Hamlisch (Barbra Streisand's musical director and composer of THE WAY WE WERE and A CHORUS LINE). Their symphony concerts together included appearances at the Kennedy Center and several co-starring Broadway legend Barbara Cook. Playwright Terrence McNally wrote the narration for Steven-as-Barbra for a concert at Lincoln Center's Avery Fisher Hall which was also seen in Seattle. At Carnegie Hall he made an appearance with the NYC Gay Men's chorus.

At Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre, Steven was part of the all-star FUNNY GIRL concert featuring Kristin Chenoweth, Idina Menzel, Sutton Foster and Whoopi Goldberg and at the Hudson theatre in a concert of Marvin Hamslich's SWEET SMELL OF SUCCESS opposite Jeremy Jordan, Adam Jacobs and Marc Kudisch. At the Westbeth Theatre Center and Manhattan Theatre Club, he was featured in Ken Page's musical NIGHT LIFE starring Lillias White.

Special events include performances for Liza Minnelli, Lauren Bacall, Joan Rivers, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Patricia Neal, and Donna Karan. Steven was chosen for the latter special event by Miss Streisand's management. He was also chosen by Stephen Sondheim to sing at his birthday concert at the Library of Congress in Washington DC. Film credits include CAMP, HEAVENLY PEACE, BOYS LIFE and the upcoming THIRSTY. Television appearances include Rosie O'Donnell, Sally Jessy Raphael, Good Morning Australia and a Jerry Springer show where no one was fighting! His two CDS available are SIMPLY BARBRA LIVE IN LONDON and SIMPLY BARBRA DUETS. He is featured on the new album "Hamlisch Uncovered".

. Other appearances this year for SIMPLY BARBRA include performances in: Philadelphia (May 22); Rehoboth Beach, DE (June 10); Milford, CT (Sept 7) and others to be announced. Brinberg will headline a special Birthday Tribute to Marvin Hamlisch at 54 Below on June 2 featuring many artists. For more information visit www.simplybarbra.com





