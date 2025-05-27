Steve Schalchlin and Friends Comes to Don't Tell Mama in June

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Singer-songwriter and Broadway composer Steve Schalchlin has announced a special repeat engagement of the ever-evolving "Steve Schalchlin and Friends," at the iconic Don't Tell Mama in New York City on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

The evening will feature performances by Schalchlin's own Bonus Round Band and The Rebel Nerds, with newly confirmed special guest appearances by the electrifying Corina Katt Ayala and the critically acclaimed return of vocalist Sidney Myer, and Blake Zolfo.

The Bonus Round Band and The Rebel Nerds, featuring the prodigious talents of Jake Adams on bass and Charlie Viehl as musical director and violinist, will present an intimate and uplifting experience, celebrating music's power to heal and connect.

