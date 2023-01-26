Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Stephen Schwartz Joins BROADWAY BOUND: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway

The event is at 54 Below on Wednesday, February 15th, 2023 at 7pm.

Jan. 26, 2023  

Academy Award winning composer Stephen Schwartz (Wicked) has joined the cast of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway on Wednesday, February 15th at 7:00pm at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Schwartz is joining Major Attaway (Aladdin) LaDonna Burns (White Girl in Danger), Mike Cefalo (A Bronx Tale), Hilary Cole (Muriel's Wedding), Erin Davie (Diana: The Musical), Roger Dawley (PawPatrol), Aaron Gooden (Assassins), Tony Award winner Debbie Gravitte (Jerome Robbins' Broadway), AJ Holmes (The Book of Mormon) Joe Iconis (Be More Chill), Bruce Landry (Anastasia), Kelly Lester (Cabaret), Timmy Lewis (A Class Act), Tony Award winner Richard Maltby Jr (Baby), T. Oliver Reed (Hadestown), Bryan George Rowell (The Great American Trailer Park Musical), and Mark William (Come Croon With Me).

Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway celebrates the shows that were slated to appear on the Great Bright Way but never arrived. Whether it was due to lack of funding, confrontational creatives, or just being a victim of time, these musicals will be dusted off and their songs brought to Manhattan audiences!

The concert is directed and produced by Robert W. Schneider, host of the podcast Behind the Curtain: Broadway's Living Legends. Schneider and host of the podcast Backstage Babble, Charles Kirsch, will emcee the evening, introducing performances and anecdotes from some of the show's original cast and creators. Frederick Miller is the dramaturg and Michael Lavine will be the music director.

The third edition of Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came to Broadway will feature songs from such lost musicals as Arthur: The Musical, The Country Wife, Daddy Goodness, Goodbye to Berlin, Home Again, Home Again, The Graduate, and many more.

A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to the Dramatists Guild.

Tickets, starting at $35, are still available. In addition to the ticket price, there is a food and beverage minimum of $25.00 Broadway Bound: The Musicals That Never Came To Broadway tickets can be purchased at 54below.com. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00 are only available by calling (646) 476-3551




