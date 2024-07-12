Songwriter Scott Alan to Return to Birdand in August

The performance will take place on August 5.

By: Jul. 12, 2024
Songwriter Scott Alan to Return to Birdand in August
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.


BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present the return of songwriter Scott Alan on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 PM. Alan will be joined by some of today's brightest stars singing his compositions, including Audrey Belle Adams, Beatriz Melo, Marylee Fairbanks, LaRaisha DiEvelyn Dionne, Carla Mongado, Ashlyn Combs, Natalie Ortega, Cassidy Ewert, Eli Thomas, T'Arica Crawford, Jenna Miller Ferreira, Julian Carli, and Kendall Paige Parrett. There is a $34-45 music charge. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street in New York. 

LATEST NEWS

SING FOR JOY Announced At The Green Room 42
Award- Winning Musical HOMOS! Makes New York Premiere
Photos: Beverly Baker Makes NYC Debut In HAG At The Green Room 42
Interview: Nick Cartell Celebrates A THOUSAND SPOTLIGHTS Album Release at 54 Below

Scott Alan is an internationally acclaimed songwriter who has worked with some of the biggest names in theater, TV, film, and recording. Some of those artists include Grammy Award-winning Pentatonix; Grammy Award-nominated artists Jane Monheit, Marc Broussard, Marc Feehily, and Taylor Dayne; Tony Award-winning artists Sutton Foster, Adriane Lenox, Randy Graff, Frances Ruffle, and Lea Salonga; film and TV stars Tracie Thoms, Patina Miller, Katie Stevens, Danny-Boy Hatchard, Cheyenne Jackson, Megan Hilty, Samantha Barks, and Jeremy Jordan; and reality stars Sam Bailey, Collabro, Diane DeGarmo, Christina Marie, and RJ Helton, among others.

After the 2007 release of his debut album Dreaming Wide Awake, Alan has gone on to release seven follow up albums that include Keys, What I Wanna Be When I Grow Up, Live, Anything Worth Holding on To, Cynthia Erivo and Oliver Tompsett sing Scott Alan, Lifeline, and Nothing More. His compositions have been featured on “American Idol,” “So You Think You Can Dance,” “Entertainment Tonight,” HBO, MTV, and VH1. 

BIRDLAND JAZZ CLUB will present Scott Alan on Monday, August 5 at 7:00 PM. There is a $35-45 music charge and a $20 food and beverage minimum. Birdland is located at 315 West 44th Street (between 8th and 9th Avenues) in Manhattan. For reservations, please call (212) 581-3080 or visit www.BirdlandJazz.com




Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos