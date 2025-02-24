Sierra Boggess to Return to 54 Below in May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



54 BELOW will welcome back Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess on May 8-10 & 12 at 7pm. Patron/Member presale begins on Mon, Feb 24 at 2pm. Tickets go on sale to the General Public on Fri, Feb 28 at 12pm.

Olivier Award nominated actress and Broadway favorite Sierra Boggess returns to 54 Below with a new evening of songs and stories. Spend an evening with Sierra as she sings the songs that mean the world to her!

Perhaps best known for her iconic portrayal of Christine Daaé in both the Broadway and London 25th Anniversary productions of The Phantom Of The Opera, Sierra made her Broadway debut as Ariel in Disney’s The Little Mermaid for which she received a Drama Desk nomination. She has since become one of the most in demand actresses, turning in memorable Broadway and West End performances in School Of Rock, It Shoulda Been You, Master Class, Les Misérables, and Love Never Dies.

Sierra Boggess plays 54 Below on May 8-10 & 12 at 7pm. Cover charges are $79 (includes $9 in fees) - $90 (includes $10 in fees). Premiums are $150.50 (includes $15.50 in fees) - $156 (includes $16 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $2 facility fee.

