Sharon Isbin Will Perform in Concert at 92Y

Multiple Grammy Award-winning guitarist Sharon Isbin, recognized as the 2020 Musical America Instrumentalist of the Year and recipient of the Guitar Foundation of America's 2023 Hall of Fame Artistic Achievement Award will perform a solo recital celebrating America at 250 at New York's 92Y Kaufmann Concert Hall on Thursday, Dec 18 at 7:30pm.

Isbin's program celebrates America at 250 with landmark solo guitar works composed for her, including John Duarte's Joan Baez Suite inspired by songs from Baez' early career, Tan Dun's Seven Desires and Bruce MacCombie's Nightshade Rounds. The program salutes the 85th birthday of the iconic Baez (January 9, 2026) who performed as a guest on Isbin's Grammy-winning album featuring the suite, Journey to the New World. Other highlights include music by American composer Andrew York, and in homage to Spain's pivotal role in the American Revolution, music by Enrique Granados and Paraguayan guitarist/composer Agustín Barrios Mangoré.

This spring saw the release of Romántico which debuted as SiriusXM's Album of the Week and features the world premiere recording of Karen LeFrak's Miami Concerto, a dazzling Latin dance-inspired concerto that pays homage to Miami's musical scene with influences from Africa, Europe, and Latin America with the Orchestra of St. Luke's conducted by Enrico Lopez-Yañez. Isbin premiered the first movement "Bailamos" with the National Symphony for over 10,000 on the U.S. Capitol Lawn. Romántico and Sharon Isbin are listed in Elaine Martone's 2026 GRAMMY nomination for Producer of the Year, Classical!

Hailed as “one of the best guitarists in the world” (Boston Globe) and celebrated as “the pre-eminent guitarist of our time,” Sharon Isbin has been soloist with over 200 orchestras, premiered nearly 100 works written for her by some of the world's finest composers, and has given sold-out performances in celebrated halls across 40 countries.

Recent highlights include a 21-city Guitar Passions tour with jazz greats Stanley Jordan and Romero Lubambo, tours with India's legendary Amjad Ali Khan, a collaboration with Sting, triumphant performances with the Detroit, Montreal and National Symphonies, as well as sold-out concerts at the Kennedy Center, Kimmel Center, and Carnegie Hall.

Isbin was the 2023 cover story of Acoustic Guitar magazine – the only classical guitarist ever featured on the publication's cover in their 35-year history.

Her catalogue of over 40 albums, which has sold over a million copies and streamed more than 30 million times, reflects her remarkable versatility. Highlights include Souvenirs of Spain & Italy with the Pacifica Quartet, her Grammy-winning Journey to the New World which spent 63 consecutive weeks on top Billboard charts, and her Latin Grammy-nominated Rodrigo Aranjuez with the New York Philharmonic, the orchestra's only recording with guitar.

Isbin's album Live in Aspen (2024) with India's legendary sarod master Amjad Ali Khan was released to rave reviews. An Amazon #2 bestseller, it was recorded live at their sold-out concert for the Aspen Music Festival and climbed to the top 10 Billboard charts. Earlier this year they appeared on NPR's Tiny Desk Concerts which has been viewed close to 100,000 times and can be enjoyed here.

PBS specials include the Billy Joel Gershwin Prize, and the acclaimed documentary Sharon Isbin: Troubadour, seen by millions around the globe and winner of ASCAP's Television Broadcast Award. Troubadour paints the portrait of a trailblazing performer who over the course of her career has broken through numerous barriers to rise to the top of a traditionally male-dominated field. She directs guitar departments she created at the Aspen Music Festival and The Juilliard School.