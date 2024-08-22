Shannon Daley's LOVE AND LET DIE To Return To Don't Tell Mama For Three Encore Performances.

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Get ready to be shaken and stirred again! "Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl" is set to return to the iconic Don't Tell Mama, bringing the glamor, danger, and intrigue of the James Bond universe to the cabaret stage. Performances will take place on Sept 26, Oct 3 and Oct 7 at 7 PM, promising unforgettable evenings of song, storytelling, and seduction.

"Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl" invites audiences to step into the world of espionage and romance through the eyes of captivating Bond girl, Sylvia Trench, as she recounts her memoirs of her on again/off again affair with the famous 007. Featuring a dazzling blend of classic Bond themes and contemporary hits, this cabaret show will transport you into a world of high-stakes adventure and emotional depth.

Directed by Lennie Watts and musically directed by John Fischer and starring 2023 MAC award nominee, Shannon Daley as Sylvia, "Love and Let Die" is a must-see event for Bond aficionados and music lovers alike. It will take you on a journey through the secret life of a Bond girl, revealing the untold stories of love, betrayal, and resilience.

"Highly original, intriguing piece of theater...perhaps the most glorious part of the show was Daley's powerful voice. This captivating show about the life of a Bond Girl was as intriguing as Bond himself." Analise Bell, BroadwayWorld

"Glamorous and sultry...powerfully emotional. She displayed a sardonic sense of humor..campy and heart-breaking...quite an achievement." Bart Greenberg, Cabaret Scenes

"Love and Let Die: Confessions of a Bond Girl" Sept 26th, Oct 3rd, Oct 7th, 2024 at 7 pm at Don't Tell Mama, 343 West 46th Street, New York, NY. There is a $20 cover charge ($15 cover for MAC members) and a $20/2 drink minimum. Cash only. For reservations online, visit www.donttellmamanyc.com.

Comments