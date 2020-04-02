Seth Bisen-Hersh to Present Virtual Talent Showcase + Self-Isolation Song Cycle



After producing, emceeing and accompanying 583 weekly musical theatre talent showcases at renowned midtown cabaret venue Don't Tell Mama since 2007 featuring over 3,000 performers, award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh is excited to bring his cabarets to the internet!

Starting Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 at 7PM and continuing weekly until the venue is allowed to reopen, Seth will be presenting Virtual Talent Showcases, which will stream on Facebook Live (@sethbhdotcom) and YouTube (tinyurl.com/sethbhdotcom).

As usual, Seth will emcee the evening and bookend it with his own songs (some from his newSelf-Isolation song cycle, see below) and the shows will feature 8 different performers each week performing 2 songs. The only difference between these and the live showcases is Seth will pre-precord the piano accompaniment due to the lag time.

The suggested donation of $10 will be split with the performers, who are singing from all over the country (NYC, Texas, Ohio, Arkansas, Florida) and even the world (Toronto, London, Italy).

Tuesday, April 7th: Ashley Wool, Beatrice Crosbie, Chris O'Neill, Christina Marie McCann, Danielle Alfredo, Estelle Goodwin, Madeline Lacey & Whitney Stone

Tuesday, April 14th: Alexis Nabors, Alicia Bagley, Bailey C. Elis, Hayley Scott, Kyle Yampiro, Lauren Coccaro, Matthew Rosen & Seann Cantatore

Tuesday, April 21st: Ash Straw, Clare McKelway, Gigi Principe, Katie Emery, Kelly Reader, Lauren Vernea, Madison L'Insalata & William Wheeler

Tuesday, April 28th: Becca Kidwell, Brittany Simmons, Giorgia Testa, Maddie Larson, Maggie McAuliffe, Meghan Wilmott, Nicole Mangione & Rachael Small

Tuesday, May 5th: Alex Palting, Carla Angeline Mongado, Emma Davidov, Melanie Scott, Monica Huntz, Morgan Kelleher, Nayeli Abrego & Veronica Alonzo

In addition to the showcases, Seth is putting out a new song every Thursday afternoon from his brand new Self-Isolation Song Cycle, on his comedy YouTube page: http://youtube.com/everydayalittleseth.

Songs so far have been titled "And I Haven't Died Yet!", "Six Feet Apart!" and "Hypochondria!" with the next few weeks being "I Miss People" and "The News Isn't New".

There will be a new song every week until the state of emergency has been lifted.







Related Articles Shows View More Cabaret Stories

More Hot Stories For You