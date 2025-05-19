Seth Bisen-Hersh Will Host William Finn Tribute Cabarets at Don't Tell Mama

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Award-winning off-Broadway composer/lyricist Seth Bisen-Hersh (Love Quirks) will present 2 William Finn Tribute Cabarets Tuesday, June 10th & Thursday, June 12th at 7PM at renowned cabaret venue Don’t Tell Mama.

Bisen-Hersh is honored to celebrate the Tony Award winning composer/lyricist who passed away last month. The concerts will feature music from Finn’s musicals performed by:

Tuesday, June 10th at 7PM: Ernest Barzaga, Mia Blackman, Eva Bucci, Danielle Burman, Bridget Campbell, Marcus Campbell, Brian Childers, Zoie Devoe, Michael I. Haber, Nora Lyn Kennedy, Nikki Kim, Grace Kelly Kretzmer, Alexa Lampe, Terence Law, George Maillis, Meredith Godsall Moravek, Chelsea Moretz, Ally O’Brien, Emily Phelps, Charlotte Vaughn Raines & Bari Rose Secondino

Thursday, June 12th at 7PM: Marcus Campbell, Eva Carrasquero, Delilah Jane Dunn, Jahel Duran-Diaz, Jack Flynn, Sarah Gaines, Giuliana Gallone, Jaeley Gonsalves, Christine Hope, Nora Lyn Kennedy, Becca C. Kidwell, Alice Jeanette Lambert, Erin Rose McDaniel, Olivia Moffa, Ashton Montgomery, Chelsea Moretz, Meredith Julia Muirhead, John Reed, Micki Reynolds, Sammi Rooney & Elizabeth Souliere

Don't Tell Mama is located at 343 W. 46th St. The show has a $20 cover and $20 minimum, which must include 2 drinks and is cash only. Tickets can be reserved at:

Comments

Best Featured Performer in a Play - Live Standings Conrad Ricamora - Oh, Mary! - 9% Amalia Yoo - John Proctor is the Villain - 4% Bianca Leigh - Oh, Mary! - 4% Vote Now!