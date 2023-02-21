Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Servant Stage To Produce New Sunday Night Cabaret Series!

Solo acts to perform monthly at the Magic & Wonder Theater!

Feb. 21, 2023  

Servant Stage To Produce New Sunday Night Cabaret Series!

While Servant Stage has become known in the community for its large shows, often featuring scores of performers in a single production (like last year's Newsies and Ragtime), and its thriving education program which serves hundreds of students and their families each year, Servant Stage is kicking off a new season with something much more intimate.

In contrast to the large stages and venues they have come to frequent, Servant Stage is bringing a series of solo and duet performances featuring some of the top talents in Lancaster to the Magic & Wonder Theater in Paradise.

"This caliber of performers can pack an evening with incredibly moving storytelling and astonishing vocals just by themselves," says Servant Stage Executive Director, Johnathan Bauer. "We wanted to give them each an opportunity to craft their own concert and share some of their favorite music with our community. From the beginning, Servant Stage has always been about community, building relationships and sharing inspirational performances together. It's a wonderful opportunity, both for the performers and the audience. I think audiences are going to be blown away!"

Upcoming performers include:

Sunday, March 5 - Kylie Jo Smith (Servant Stage's Ragtime; Sight & Sound's Moses)

Sunday, April 2 - Reji Woods (Servant Stage's Titanic and Sing, Sing, Swing; Reji Woods Productions)

Sunday, May 7 - Kristen Brewer (Servant Stage's Around the World in 80 Days; American Music Theatre)

Sunday, June 4 - Ray Hilton (Servant Stage's The Civil War; Sight & Sound, Prima)

Sunday, July 2 - Cassandra & Jacob Cummings (Servant Stage's The Civil War, Around the World in 80 Days)

For a full listing of upcoming concerts and soloists, visit servantstage.org/cabarets or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage's Sunday Night Cabaret Series will be held at the Magic & Wonder Theater (3065 Lincoln State Rte, Paradise, PA 17562) on the first Sunday night of every month at 7:00pm. All performances are offered as Pay-What-You-Will, as part of Servant Stage's mission to make great performances accessible to everyone in the community. To reserve tickets, find out more info, or see what else is coming up at Servant Stage, please visit www.ServantStage.org or call 717-455-0255.

Servant Stage is a non-profit theater serving Lancaster County since 2011 and bringing exceptional entertainment to over 40,000 audience members each year. Other upcoming productions in their 2023 season include The Sound of Music, I'll Fly Away, Big Fish, and Jingle Bell Jukebox.




