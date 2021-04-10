Senator Brad Hoylman Declares April 8, 2021 André De Shields Appreciation Day

Senate Proclamation Declares

André De Shields Appreciation Day

Tony Award Winner André De Shields Given Proclamation by Senator Brad Hoylman

New York, NY- Senator Brad Hoylman surprised the Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award winner André De Shields with a Senate Proclamation on Thursday, April 8th, 2021 proclaiming the day "André De Shields Appreciation Day". The surprise proclamation was arranged by producer Tom D'Angora to honor the extensive charity work and activism, along with the public appearances, Mr. De Shields has done for the community this year. In addition, the proclamation also recognizes André's extensive body of work on stage and screen.

Mr. De Shields was unaware that he was being honored. He was surprised with his proclamation while filming for the virtual production of The Musical of Musicals to benefit the York Theatre, which is his most recent charitable endeavor with Tom and Michael D'Angora. Senator Hoylman delivered the proclamation "on set" at The West Bank Café, a restaurant Mr. De Shields helped save with the D'Angoras in the winter.

While accepting his proclamation from Senator Hoylman, the legendary De Shields said, "Senator Hoylman, you have masterfully achieved a trifecta of miracles today. By causing my mother to kick up her heels in heaven, she wanted to be a dancer, she didn't make it. I did it in her stead. By causing my father to sing "Hallelujah" in heaven, he wanted to be a singer, he didn't make it. I did it in his stead. The third miracle, that you made happen today, is to see a black man blush in public. Thank you so much. This day good not have been a better surprise."



In the upcoming fundraiser to benefit The York Theatre André De Shields will be joined by Christy Altomare, Betty Buckley, Colleen Ballinger, Richard Kind, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Jose Llana, Kelvin Moon Loh, Patti LuPone, Telly Leung, Lesli Margherita, Andrea McArdle, Donna Murphy, Brad Oscar, Christine Pedi, Randy Rainbow, Jelani Remy, Chita Rivera, Soara-Joye Ross, Jackie Sanders, Ethan Slater, Michael West, Lillias White and more.



The evening will also feature special appearances by Matthew Broderick, Lewis Black, Giancarlo Esposito, Jane Krakowski, Audra McDonald, Debra Messing, Isaac Mizrahi, Mandy Patinkin, Martha Plimpton, Mercedes Ruehl, and remarks from Hillary Rodham Clinton.

The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!) premieres on Sunday evening, April 18, 2021, at 7:00 PM at www.TheYorkTheatre.org and will be available to view through April 22, 2021. Donations may be made HERE